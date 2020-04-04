Canada won’t retaliate against U.S. ban on medical supplies exports: PM

Open this photo in gallery A man wears a protective face mask as he walks past the emergency department of the Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster, B.C., on April 3, 2020. JONATHAN HAYWARD/The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada will not retaliate against the U.S. after it banned exports of critical medical supplies like masks.

"We are not looking at retaliatory measures or measures that are punitive,” Mr. Trudeau said Saturday at his daily press conference about Canada’s response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“We know that it is [in] both of our interests to continue to work collaboratively and cooperatively to keep our citizens safe.”

Story continues below advertisement

On Friday the United States stopped the export of masks from Minnesota-based 3M to Canada. Mr. Trudeau called the move a “mistake,” but as of Friday evening President Donald Trump was unmoved by Canada’s urging to reverse the order.

Also Saturday, Trudeau announced additional funding for the most vulnerable communities in the pandemic.

He said $40-million in financial support will go to Women and Gender Equality Canada, with up to $30-million earmarked to address immediate needs of shelters and sexual assault centres.

Elizabeth Renzetti: For some women, home is as dangerous as the virus

Another $10-million will go to Indigenous Services Canada’s network of 46 emergency shelters.

The government also says $157.5-million will address the needs of Canadians experiencing homelessness.

COVID-19 pandemic pushes B.C. to move forward on safe take-home drug supply strategy

Trudeau also says Canada is leasing warehouses in China to manage shipments of masks, and will charter a flight to have millions of masks come back.

Mr. Trudeau said Saturday Canadian officials are continuing to press the country’s case with officials at different levels of government in the U.S. The Prime Minister said he will speak with Mr. Trump in the coming days.

Story continues below advertisement

Canada also exports critical medical goods like tests and gloves to the U.S., Mr. Trudeau noted, as he pressed his point that both countries rely on trade in their fight against COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

On March 15 the European Union also imposed limits on exports of critical medical supplies.

With a report from The Canadian Press

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.