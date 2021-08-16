 Skip to main content
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Politics

Canada working ‘closely’ with allies on evacuation from Kabul amid ‘extremely fluid’ situation, Trudeau says

Robert FifeOttawa Bureau Chief
Steven ChaseSenior parliamentary reporter
Ottawa
Open this photo in gallery

Members of Joint Forces Headquarters prepare to deploy to Afghanistan to assist in the drawdown from the area on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021.

Lphot Ben Shread/The Associated Press

Canada is engaged with the United States and allies to evacuate as many Canadians and Afghans as possible from Kabul, but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau concedes the situation is “exceedingly dangerous” after Taliban forces took control of the Afghanistan capital.

A Canadian Armed Forces Globemaster is at the U.S. airbase in Kuwait awaiting to get into Kabul, once they get the approval of U.S. commanders.

“We are working very closely with the U.S., the U.K. and other allies to establish ways in which we are going to be able to get more and more people out of Afghanistan in the coming weeks, but we have to recognize the situation is extremely fluid and exceedingly dangerous,” Mr. Trudeau told a news conference Monday.

Speaking at a campaign stop in Quebec, Mr. Trudeau said that, as of Monday, at least 807 Afghans have been evacuated and 500 have arrived in Canada.

Mr. Trudeau said he had a detailed briefing on the situation in Afghanistan before he began a day of campaigning for the Sept. 20 election.

Canadian embassy officials have been flown out of Kabul, while the country’s special forces soldiers remain in Afghanistan to help secure the airport and assist with the evacuation. The priority right now is Canadians and dual citizens working with NGOs and the United Nations.

“There are also a number of Canadian citizens and dual Canadian-Afghan citizens on the ground who we are working closely with and tracking, [as] much as is possible in the chaos right now, and very much prioritizing the evacuation of them,” he said.

The focus will also be on Afghan interpreters and fixers, whose applications for resettlement have been processed, to get on available planes, although Mr. Trudeau said the processing is now being done remotely because of the danger of having Canadian diplomatic personnel in Kabul.

There are an estimated 1,000 interpreters still living in Kabul. Among people hoping to get out are about 100 Gurkhas, who had been contracted to guard the Canadian embassy over the past 15 years.

“If we can see the airfield properly secured, we will be there among our partners to help evacuate Afghans,” Mr. Trudeau said.

Mr. Trudeau would not say whether Canada would recognize the Taliban as the new rulers of Afghanistan, but urged them to allow people to leave the country.

Canada has also promised to take in 20,000 Afghans, many of whom are in refugee camps.

Mr. Trudeau was asked why Canada didn’t move faster to get people out of Afghanistan, especially after U.S. President Joe Biden announced in April that he was pulling American forces out of the country.

The government had been working on plans to get people out, but was taken aback at the rapid advance of Taliban forces throughout Afghanistan.

“People in country and around the world have been dismayed by the speed at which things happened,” he said.

Retired Canadian major general David Fraser, who once commanded more than 2,000 NATO coalition troops in Afghanistan, estimates there are still about 800 Afghans of interest to Canada who are stuck there.

He said these are former Afghan helpers and translators, drivers and cooks who worked for Canada as well as their family. These people helped the Canadian military and government during the country’s 13-year deployment in Afghanistan.

Mr. Fraser said he’s glad that Canada pulled together a plan to bring some Afghans to Canada, but marvels that he and other retired generals had to write a letter requesting this earlier this summer.

“Why is it that three retired guys have to come up with a letter and ask for assistance?”

He said he suspects the Canadian government is asking the United States government to ferry more Afghans out on behalf of Canada.

“That would be the conversation I would be having with the Americans,” Mr. Fraser said.

“The United States seems to be the only country in the world with the resources and the will to get people out. God bless them for doing that.”

Mr. Fraser said he’s telling Afghans to “go find the Americans to get out.”

He said the Canadian government has not explained to him what the plan is to bring more Afghans out.

The retired general said the Taliban has taken control faster than expected.

“Nobody in the international community knew that Afghanistan was going to unravel this fast. People thought it was weeks and months, instead of hours and days.”

He said the Trudeau government has an obligation to do more despite the federal election campaign. “You want Canada back on the world stage? The world is listening.”

Mr. Fraser said Afghans who worked for foreign governments and militaries are worried that their pathway out of the country has disappeared.

