The Canadian government’s deal to allow the repair of Russian-owned turbines covers a period of up to two years from now and would allow the import and re-export of up to six units – a far more extensive and ongoing arrangement than had previously been disclosed.

Two government officials confirmed to The Globe and Mail Tuesday that Global Affairs granted the German industrial giant Siemens Energy an exemption under Canada’s Russia sanctions for two years. This allows the company to send turbines from Nord Stream 1, a pipeline majority owned by Russian state controlled Gazprom, to Siemens Canada’s facilities in Montreal for regular repair and maintenance.

One of the officials stressed, however, that the arrangement with Siemens allows the Canadian government to revoke the sanction-relief permits at any time. The Globe and Mail is not identifying the officials who were not authorized to publicly discuss the matter.

Russia last month cited the delayed return of the turbine equipment, which Germany’s Siemens Energy had been servicing in Canada, as the reason behind its decision to reduce the flow of natural gas through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline. The pipeline, which runs from Russia to Germany and is majority-owned by Gazprom, a Russian state-controlled company, was operating at 40-per-cent capacity.

Separately, Tuesday, the Ukrainian World Congress, an advocacy group for the Ukrainian community whose head office is in Toronto, filed a legal challenge of the Canadian government’s decision in Canada’s Federal Court. The application for judicial review of the permit to circumvent sanctions on Russia is asking the court to suspend and ultimately quash the permit to allow the import and re-export of the six turbines. The permit is “unreasonable, unjustifiable, and contrary to the stated purpose of Canada’s sanction regime,” the legal application said.

Ukraine ambassador to Canada, Yulia Kovaliv, expressed her disappointment that Canada has given Gazprom a special two year deal to avoid Canadian sanctions. ”The revenues from gas and oil are directly supporting the Russian military. To waver even for two years and showing Gazprom can get what it wants is a dangerous precedent,” she said an interview Tuesday. “They are stamping the status quo on the weaponizing energy.”

The Trudeau government and Germany had initially said there was only one turbine at issue. On Sunday, Keean Nembhard, press secretary to Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson, revealed that there are six of them.

One of the turbines, stranded in Montreal due to sanctions on Gazprom, is now being shipped back to Europe while the other five Gazprom turbines will be sent to Siemens Canada over the next two years for regular maintenance. Siemens Canada will send the turbine equipment to Germany, whose government will then turn it over to Russia. The indirect return route could allow Canada to say it has not reneged on its sanctions.

Siemens Energy spokesperson Ann Adair said the company had no comment on the two-year deal. Adrien Blanchard, press secretary to Foreign Affair Minister Mélanie Joly, would not confirm or deny the two year time frame but said “these turbines follow a regular maintenance schedule which was paused due to sanctions.”

“The maintenance schedule now restarts for a limited period of time. However, the minister had can revoke the permit at any time,” Mr. Blanchard said in a statement.

The Ukrainian government said Russia’s demand for the return of the turbine equipment in order to resume a higher volume of gas deliveries to Europe amounted to blackmail and unconventional warfare tactics. Returning the gear, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday was an “absolutely unacceptable exception to the sanctions regime against Russia.”

Mr. Zelensky argued that the exception to Canada’s sanctions could undermine Western efforts to isolate Moscow and may open the door other Western allies to ease its sanctions against the Kremlin for economic gain.

The Ukrainian Canadian Congress )UCC), an advocacy group for Canadians of Ukrainian origin, said the lengthy arrangement Canada has reached to allow the import and export of Nord Stream turbines over a couple of years runs counter to the idea that Europe is trying to reduce its reliance on Russian natural gas. Instead, UCC national president Alexandra Chyczij said it suggests Moscow will be able to reap years more profit from gas sales to Europe, money that helps fund its war machine in Ukraine.

“This is a deadly and far-reaching precedent. We urge Prime Minister Trudeau to immediately cancel this permit and to stop Russia’s genocide of the Ukrainian people”,” Ms. Chyczij said.

“The special permit issued by the Government of Canada to exempt Gazprom and Nord Stream 1 turbines from Canadian sanctions is far more extensive than necessary to allow Germany to top up its energy reserves for the winter. This permit in effect facilitates the continued operation of Nord Stream 1 for a two-year period and does not accord with the stated intention of Germany to wean itself from Russian energy supply.”

Clifford Sosnow, co-chair of Fasken’s international trade and investment group, said Russian President Vladimir Putin has won a tactical victory after Canada agreed to repair and return the turbines for a Russian-owned company despite sanctions against Gazprom. But, he said, Mr. Putin was ultimately denied a strategic victory because Canada’s decision to repair and return the turbines – as Germany had requested – means a rift between NATO allies has been avoided. He said the extraordinary decision by the Biden administration to publicly support Canada’s decision underlines how important it was to maintain solidarity among NATO allies.

Conservative foreign affairs critic Michael Chong called the lengthy sanctions permit for importing and re-exporting the turbines a “significant circumvention of the global sanctions package meant to punish and isolate the Putin regime, and a decision that undermines Canada’s standing in the world.” He said Canada’s lack of effort to deliver liquefied natural gas to Europe is part of what has left Europeans scrambling for energy in the wake of Russia’s war on Ukraine.

“”The Liberal government never should have put Canada in a situation where the export of these turbines was an option in the first place. The fact is, the Liberal’s anti-energy policies have cancelled and discouraged projects that would have allowed Canada to export liquefied natural gas to our European allies, including Germany,” Mr. Chong said.

“The most important thing the Liberal government could do now to help Germany and the rest of Europe isn’t to exploit loopholes in our sanctions regime, but to expedite the construction of new energy infrastructure that would allow the export of Canadian liquefied natural gas to our European allies, thereby strengthening their energy security while ending the funding of Putin’s brutal and illegal war in Ukraine.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was under intense pressure from German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who raised the turbine issue with him at the G7 summit in late June. Mr. Scholz is planning a trade visit to Canada on Aug. 22 and 23 to push for the construction of liquefied natural gas export facilities on Canada’s East Coast.

With files from Reuters and Associated Press