Then-Chief of Defence Staff Rick Hillier, right, appears in Masum Ghar, Afghanistan, on Oct. 24, 2007.Bill Graveland/The Canadian Press

Canada’s decision to import and repair Russian government-owned turbines for up to two years in circumvention of sanctions against Moscow could undermine the West’s resolve to keep pressure on the Kremlin, retired general Rick Hillier said Tuesday.

Mr. Hiller, who once presided over Canada’s combat mission in Afghanistan, says he fears Ottawa’s decision to allow a Montreal company to import and repair up to six turbines for key natural gas pipline in Europe may be “the straw that broke the camel’s back,” and usher in a “relenting of pressure from NATO, from the West, in general.”

The former soldier was speaking alongside retired U.S. generals Wesley Clark and David Petraeus on a webinar Tuesday organized by the Ukrainian World Congress, a group that advocates for Ukraine’s global diaspora. The men are part of a new strategic advisory council for the UWC that also includes Dick Lodewijk Berlijn, a retired Dutch general.

Mr. Hillier recalled how Western countries eventually lost focus after Russia invaded and annexed Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula in 2014. “In very short order the pressure from the West started to relent and Russia was not paying the severe price it had prior. And in this case I worry in hindsight the turbine decision might be the trigger that causes that to start occurring now.”

Gazprom last month cited the delayed return of natural-gas turbine equipment, which Siemens Energy had been servicing in Canada, as the reason it decided to reduce the flow of natural gas through Nord Stream 1.

The pipeline, which ships gas to Germany from Russia, was cut to 40-per-cent capacity. Nord Stream has since been shut down for annual maintenance.