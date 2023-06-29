Open this photo in gallery: The Communications Security Establishment Canada (CSEC) complex is pictured in Ottawa on Oct. 15, 2013.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Canada’s electronic spy agency was greenlighted by Ottawa last year to conduct more “active cyberoperations” against foreign adversaries than ever before, evidence of a growing offensive role for the Communications Security Establishment.

The agency, whose budget has roughly doubled to almost $1-billion over the past decade, is being relied upon as Canada endures hacking attacks from Russia that disrupted the Prime Minister’s website and, according to leaked Pentagon documents earlier this year, targeted Canadian natural-gas infrastructure.

The Communications Security Establishment (CSE) revealed in its 2022-23 fiscal-year report, released Thursday, that it was granted four authorizations by the Minister of Foreign Affairs to conduct cyberoperations abroad in 2022 to counter foreign threats. They included three active cyberoperations and one defensive cyberoperation. That is up from three authorizations in 2021 (two active and one defensive) and two in 2020 (one active and one defensive).

In one case in 2022-23, the agency said it swung into action to “disrupt and remove harmful terrorist content disseminated online by foreign, ideologically motivated extremists.” It said this “fractured the extremists’ group cohesion and significantly reduced their online reach and ability to recruit new members.”

CSE chief Caroline Xavier said her organization is in “growth mode” to combat expanding threats. The organization cited foreign meddling in this country among them, noting it provides intercepted intelligence to federal government decision makers about “the intentions, capabilities and activities of foreign-based threat actors” with regards to Canada.

“CSE’s mandate includes countering some of the toughest national-security challenges we face, from hostile state activity like foreign interference to cybercrime,” Ms. Xavier wrote in the report.

According to the agency, its cyberdefences also protected Canadian government computers from 2.3 “trillion malicious actions” in the past fiscal year, “an average of 6.3 billion a day.”

Conducting offensive operations abroad was part of an expansion of CSE’s mandate in 2019. CSE wouldn’t divulge targets or threats but said the active, or offensive, operations can be used to counter hostile state activity, cybercriminals, foreign extremists or assist the Canadian Armed Forces.

Legislation governing CSE offers more detail on these electronic operations, saying they are carried out on the “global information infrastructure to degrade, disrupt, influence, respond to or interfere with the capabilities, intentions or activities of a foreign individual, state, organization or terrorist group.”

The agency’s long-established role in collecting foreign signals intelligence – snooping on communications abroad – continued apace. It said it delivered more than 3,000 classified reports in 2022-23 based on what it intercepted, including Russia’s military assault on Ukraine, foreign influence, cybercrime, instability in Haiti, Arctic sovereignty and threats to Canadians abroad.

CSE said its foreign eavesdropping has helped Canada and allies formulate sanctions against Russian targets; monitor for suspicious cyberactivity against Canada, Ukraine and NATO partners; protect diplomats, government delegations and military members in Ukraine; and counter disinformation spread by Moscow.

It said it deployed personnel to help defend against cyberthreats on Latvia’s critical infrastructure and government networks. “This joint mission has helped to defend NATO’s eastern flank from adversarial cyberthreats,” CSE said in its report.

While CSE listens in on telephone calls and intercepts electronic data abroad, it is forbidden from targeting the communications of Canadians or anyone in Canada.

The agency said its information-collection efforts outside of Canada are also being used to help fight foreign states such as China from harassing people in Canada.

It cited China’s illegal police stations that were found to be operating in Canada – and believed to be tracking Chinese dissidents – as an example of the sort of “transnational repression” that it is helping counter.

“Authoritarian states use a variety of means to monitor and intimidate diaspora populations around the world, including in Canada,” the agency said. “CSE works with global and federal partners to mitigate the risks posed by these transnational repression activities. We do this by gathering foreign signals intelligence and by supporting Canada’s security and intelligence community.”

CSE spokesperson Robyn Hawco declined to say if the agency provided intelligence to Canada in order to shut down the illegal Chinese police stations that were uncovered last fall. “We do not comment on the specifics of our foreign intelligence activities.”