Canada’s greenhouse gas emissions fell by about nine per cent during the first year of the pandemic, largely due to a decline in road and air travel amid provincially-mandated lockdowns and the COVID-19 recession.

The 2020 emissions data was laid out in the latest national inventory report, which was submitted Thursday to the United Nations as part of Canada’s annual reporting obligations under its international climate pacts. The report shows that since the turn of the century, marked reductions in emissions are tied to economic downturns. But below the high-level numbers, the government says the report also shows signs that its climate policies are moving the country in the right direction.

Emissions in 2020 dropped to 672 megatonnes from 738 megatonnes in 2019. Prior to this drop the biggest cut in emissions followed the 2008 financial crisis. The 680-page report provides the first detailed look at the way the COVID-19 crisis affected Canada’s emissions.

Given that the driving force behind the drop in emissions was the pandemic, Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault in a statement warned that “overall emissions are likely to rebound to a degree” in line with the economy.

“Nonetheless, there are also real signs of progress within the data,” he said.

The largest reductions were in the transportation sector, which saw a decline of 27 megatonnes (or 12 per cent) from 2019 levels, and in the public electricity and heat production sector, which had a decrease of just over seven megatonnes (or 11 per cent) from 2019 levels. The latter was attributed largely to the phasing out of coal-fired electricity, most notably in Alberta.

Oil-and-gas extraction was responsible for 100 megatonnes of emissions in 2020, down four megatonnes from 2019 levels. Analysis released last month by the International Energy Agency gives reason for pause when it comes to declines in the energy sector: Global energy-related emissions rose by 6 per cent in 2021, reaching their highest-ever level, as the world economy rebounded from the pandemic.

“There are signals of what’s working and there’s signals of the work that the government still has cut out for it,” said Kathryn Harrison, a professor at the University of British Columbia, who researches climate and energy policy.

Canada has never met any of its emissions reduction targets, but the Liberals have promised to end that habit. Doing so will require major changes, given that Canada has the worst emissions record in the G7 since the 2015 Paris climate deal was struck. The Paris agreement seeks to hold global warming to no more than 1.5-degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

The Liberal government has pledged to reach net-zero emissions by mid-century and to reduce Canada’s greenhouse gas emissions by 40 to 45 per cent below 2005 levels by the end of the decade. In its first legally mandated climate plan, released last month, the federal government laid out a $9.1-billion roadmap to reach the lower end of that target.

Mr. Guilbeault pointed to the national inventory report as evidence that the government’s emissions reduction plan is “both ambitious and achievable.” Additional funding was also promised in the recent federal budget for a suite of tax credits to encourage the transition to a low-carbon economy, as well as for a $15-billion investment fund aimed at leveraging private capital to help the country meet its climate goals.

The Globe and Mail requested an interview with Mr. Guilbeault, but his office said he was unavailable Thursday.

Prof. Harrison said the report shows that provincial and federal regulations to change Canada’s electricity sources and limit methane emissions in the oil and gas sector have had a meaningful impact. But those cuts have been “undone” by emissions growth from other sectors. She said the data underscores the need for Ottawa to move quickly to develop and implement other policy changes like the emissions cap for the oil and gas sector, and the mandates to transition to zero-emissions vehicles.

The latest national inventory report reflects changes to the way some data are recorded, including as it relates to emissions from agricultural soils and fugitive methane emissions from upstream oil and gas. The report says Canada will also consider making “important methodological improvements” for future editions of the report, for example in the area of emissions and removals from managed forest land.

A report released last year by environmental organization Nature Canada and several other non-profits said Ottawa has been underreporting total emissions from the forestry sector by more than 80 megatonnes a year. The main driver of the disparity, the report said, is a “biased” accounting approach that, for example, excludes emissions released from wildfires but takes credit for the carbon stored in trees that regenerate in burned areas.

The 2020 data shows that harvested wood products were associated with 128 megatonnes of emissions. While that individual line item is significant – second only to road transportation, at 131 megatonnes – it is effectively offset by the 130 megatonnes of carbon dioxide that the inventory says was captured by forest land.

“It’s very heartening that they’re acknowledging a need for significant improvements,” said Michael Polanyi, of Nature Canada, about the potential changes to the way forestry emissions are calculated. “The numbers in terms of emissions and removals from the forest sector are massive. It’s critical that we get them right so we can put in place policies to reduce those emissions.”

