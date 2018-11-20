 Skip to main content

Politics Canada’s jets don’t meet international obligations: Auditor-General

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Canada’s jets don’t meet international obligations: Auditor-General

Gloria Galloway Parliamentary Reporter
Ottawa
Comments

Canada does not have enough fighter aircraft to meet its international defence commitments, says a new report by the federal Auditor-General.

The audit, which was released on Tuesday, found that the Department of National Defence has not done enough to manage the risks related to the country’s fighter aircraft fleet to meet its obligations under the North American Aerospace Defence Command (NORAD) and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

Some of the factors affecting the deficiency have been beyond the department’s control, says the report. There has been uncertainty around when a replacement fighter fleet would be in place, it says, and increased demands put in place by the government two years ago have made it difficult to manage the risks until a replacement fighter fleet is in place.

Story continues below advertisement

“We found that Canada’s fighter force could not meet the government’s new operational requirement, which is to have enough aircraft ready each day to meet the highest NORAD alert level and Canada’s NATO commitment at the same time,” says the auditor’s report.

The new operational requirement came at a time when the Royal Canadian Air Force was already facing a growing shortage of trained and experienced pilots and technicians. In addition, says the report, the current fleet of CF-18 aircraft, which is already more than 30 years old, will continue to become more vulnerable and there is no plan to improve its combat capability.

The government originally planned to buy 18 new Super Hornets, even though an analysis by National Defence indicated they would not meet the new operational requirement and would make the personnel shortage even worse.

Now there is a plan to buy used fighter aircraft from Australia that have the same operational limitations as the CF-18s that are currently flying.

The Defence department says in response to the audit that it is seeking approvals for a number of upgrades that will allow it to meet the new requirement and the Air Force is assessing combat upgrades that would allow it to address evolving threats.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
Member Experience
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
A debate on an old drug’s new halo status with Dr. David Magee, Dr. Eileen Denovan-Wright, and Sara Whynot, moderated by Atlantic Bureau Chief, Jessica Leeder. Dec 5, Halifax, NS
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
GLOBE AND MAIL EVENT
Seine River Cruise — July 2019
The Globe and Mail and Scenic Luxury Cruises invite you on a luxurious and exclusive 11-day cruise from Paris to Normandy.
Seine River Cruise — July 2019