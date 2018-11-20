Canada’s jets don’t meet international obligations: Auditor-General

Canada does not have enough fighter aircraft to meet its international defence commitments, says a new report by the federal Auditor-General.

The audit, which was released on Tuesday, found that the Department of National Defence has not done enough to manage the risks related to the country’s fighter aircraft fleet to meet its obligations under the North American Aerospace Defence Command (NORAD) and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

Some of the factors affecting the deficiency have been beyond the department’s control, says the report. There has been uncertainty around when a replacement fighter fleet would be in place, it says, and increased demands put in place by the government two years ago have made it difficult to manage the risks until a replacement fighter fleet is in place.

“We found that Canada’s fighter force could not meet the government’s new operational requirement, which is to have enough aircraft ready each day to meet the highest NORAD alert level and Canada’s NATO commitment at the same time,” says the auditor’s report.

The new operational requirement came at a time when the Royal Canadian Air Force was already facing a growing shortage of trained and experienced pilots and technicians. In addition, says the report, the current fleet of CF-18 aircraft, which is already more than 30 years old, will continue to become more vulnerable and there is no plan to improve its combat capability.

The government originally planned to buy 18 new Super Hornets, even though an analysis by National Defence indicated they would not meet the new operational requirement and would make the personnel shortage even worse.

Now there is a plan to buy used fighter aircraft from Australia that have the same operational limitations as the CF-18s that are currently flying.

The Defence department says in response to the audit that it is seeking approvals for a number of upgrades that will allow it to meet the new requirement and the Air Force is assessing combat upgrades that would allow it to address evolving threats.