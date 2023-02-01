Amira Elghawaby meets with Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet in his office on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Feb. 1.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Canada’s new special representative on combating Islamophobia says she is sorry that her words have hurt Quebecers.

Amira Elghawaby apologized in English before a meeting today with Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet.

She says she is “extremely sorry” for the way her words have carried and how they hurt the people of Quebec, and that she will listen carefully and that’s what dialogue is all about.

Multiple politicians in Quebec have called for Elghawaby’s appointment to be rescinded because of comments she made in a co-authored 2019 opinion piece.

The column cited polling data to say that “a majority of Quebecers” who supported Bill 21 also held anti-Muslim views.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has stood behind the decision to name Elghawaby to the role, saying she is the right person to help Canadians grapple with tough questions about religion.