Canada’s new warships will cost almost $70-billion over next quarter-century, PBO report says

Parliament’s budget watchdog says Canada’s 15 new warships will cost almost $70-billion over the next quarter-century.

A Canadian government estimate in 2017 pegged the price of the project at around $60-billion.

At the time, the parliamentary budget office estimated the total cost of the ships to be $61.8-billion, but its report released Friday updates that to reflect the specific design of the ships, which wasn’t known at the time.

The Canadian government will now pay out $69.8-billion over 26 years, the PBO estimates, and billions more if the project is delayed.

The cost breaks down to $5.3-billion in pre-production costs, $53.2-billion to build the ships and $11.4-billion in other costs.

Costs have gone up largely because of a later start date and a revision to buy bigger ships than expected, the PBO said.

