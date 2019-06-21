Canada’s new warships will cost almost $70-billion over next quarter-century, PBO report says

Parliament’s budget watchdog says Canada’s 15 new warships will cost almost $70-billion over the next quarter-century.
A Canadian government estimate in 2017 pegged the price of the project at around $60-billion.
At the time, the parliamentary budget office estimated the total cost of the ships to be $61.8-billion, but its report released Friday updates that to reflect the specific design of the ships, which wasn’t known at the time.
The Canadian government will now pay out $69.8-billion over 26 years, the PBO estimates, and billions more if the project is delayed.
The cost breaks down to $5.3-billion in pre-production costs, $53.2-billion to build the ships and $11.4-billion in other costs.
Costs have gone up largely because of a later start date and a revision to buy bigger ships than expected, the PBO said.
Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.