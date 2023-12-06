Open this photo in gallery: The Imperial Strathcona Refinery which produces petrochemicals is seen near Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, October 7, 2021.TODD KOROL/Reuters

Ottawa’s long-awaited emissions cap on the oil and gas sector will be imposed through a cap-and-trade system, but force fewer reductions from Canada’s heaviest polluting industry than some feared, according to three sources.

The oil and gas sector emissions cap was one of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s headline promises in the 2021 election campaign. It is expected to be challenged by Alberta, which believes it will act as a de facto production cap.

Three sources said the federal policy was crafted to address that concern, following widespread consultation with industry, climate groups, provinces, Indigenous communities and other experts. The policy is expected to be released Thursday.

The Globe is not naming the sources because they were not authorized to disclose the confidential details in advance of the announcement.

The cap is one of various federal government policies that aim to cut emissions by 40 per cent below 2005 levels by the end of the decade. Last month the environment commissioner said so far the country is falling short of that goal.

The new policy will take effect in 2030, requiring a significant cut in emissions that year, the sources said. At the outset it will be less stringent than many had expected, given the overall numbers in Ottawa’s emissions reduction plan released last year. However, between 2030 and 2050 the cap will be incrementally lowered as the country moves to a net-zero economy by midcentury.

The sources were briefed on the plans before a Tuesday cabinet meeting and did not have the final target that Ottawa will impose for the sector in 2030. However, they all said it is lower than outlined in the emissions plan, which showed the oil and gas sector cutting emissions by 42 per cent below 2019 levels by 2030. Last year, The Globe reported that the government’s own internal analysis showed such a cut was not feasible without production cuts.

The federal government also plans to grant oil and gas producers some flexibility by allowing them to buy offsets or pay into a technology fund in the event that their emissions exceed the cap, the sources said.

Three other sources confirmed the minority Liberals will unveil the marquee policy on Thursday. Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault will be at UN climate talks in Dubai, dubbed COP28, while Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson will be in Ottawa. The government will release a framework of the policy, with draft regulations expected next year.

Open this photo in gallery: Canada's Minister of the Environment and Climate Change Steven Guilbeault speaks during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada September 18, 2023.

A government discussion paper released last year signalled that Ottawa favoured a cap-and-trade system, which would provide more certainty in meeting emissions targets, though industry would incur a higher administrative burden.

According to the sources, the emissions cap can be achieved largely through planned carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) and by dramatically cutting methane emissions. The latter is a more powerful greenhouse gas than carbon dioxide.

The planned emissions cap will cover individual oil and gas production facilities, sources said, but won’t apply to the transportation or use of the fuels.

The impetus on Ottawa to craft a policy that targets emissions without impacting fossil fuel production was driven both by the federal government’s goal of keeping the sector competitive and inoculating it against an expected constitutional challenge.

Because natural resources fall under provincial jurisdiction, experts have said that the federal government will be on stronger legal footing if it is able to show that the policy does not impact production.

“We’ve done a lot of work to try to understand the perspectives of industry, to try to understand the perspectives of the producing provinces and to ensure that the methodology that we employ in the framework is thoughtful and defensible,” Mr. Wilkinson told The Globe after the Tuesday cabinet meeting.

He added that the oil and gas cap will be imposed through regulations under the Canadian Environmental Protection Act.

The cap comes as oil companies face increasing pressure to reduce emissions and spend more to join the global decarbonization effort.

Comments from Suncor Energy Inc.’s new chief executive, Rich Kruger, put the issue in the spotlight over the summer, after he suggested that the company would not prioritize long-term energy transition, instead sticking the core of its business: oil production.

Canada’s largest oil sands companies, including Suncor, have banded together under the Pathways Alliance and pledged to bring production to net-zero by 2050.

But they have faced criticism that they are dragging their heels, and are not spending enough to decarbonize even as they rake in record profits. A November analysis of the oil sands by the Pembina Institute, a think tank, found that 75 per cent of all available cashflow was returned in the form of share repurchases and increased dividends in the first half of 2023.

An International Energy Agency report released this month found that the fossil fuel sector currently accounts for just 1 per cent of clean-energy investment globally, and warned that oil and gas producers must choose between contributing to a deepening climate crisis or becoming part of the solution by embracing the shift to clean energy.

Pathways counters that its members have spent around $1.8-billion on various technologies and pilot projects to cut oil sands emissions, including work to support a massive CCUS project at the heart of its net-zero plan. It says the project is on track to begin operating in 2030, but it can’t put steel in the ground before it has been approved by regulators or completed Indigenous consultation.

The Pathways CCUS project aims to capture around 22 megatonnes of emissions from oil sands production by 2030, or around 27 per cent.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has already vowed to fight the emissions cap in court, saying no matter how it’s structured it would be unconstitutional.