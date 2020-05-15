Canada’s order for N95 masks drops by 19 million due to supply issues

Canada’s order of the critical N95 respirator masks dropped by 18.9 million in the first week of May due to cancelled or amended contracts for the gear needed on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On May 1, the government said it had orders for 154.4 million N95s. On May 8, that number was updated with no explanation to 135.6 million. The numbers are updated every Friday on the government’s website tracking its orders of personal protective equipment (PPE).

The Globe and Mail asked for an explanation of the drop on Monday and received a response late Thursday evening.

The lower order is “due to challenges experienced in the supply chain and resulting contract cancellation or amendments,” said a statement sent to The Globe and Mail, from the office of Public Services and Procurement Minister Anita Anand.

In a statement, Ms. Anand noted that the large order of masks is meant to serve Canada’s long- and short-term needs.

“The size of our orders reflects the fluidity of highly competitive global supply chains. This reality means that some contracts will need to be modified,” Ms. Anand said.

A government source, who was not authorized to speak publicly, said the drop in orders was due to suppliers updating the government on what they could source and not because the government cut orders.

The respirators are “probably the most important piece of equipment, PPE, we can purchase," Bill Matthews, the top civil servant responsible for Public Works and Procurement Services Canada, told the government operations and estimates committee Friday.

“We are absolutely searching for N95 supply,” he said.

The masks are required for some of the most high-risk procedures that medical staff conduct on patients diagnosed with the novel coronavirus and have been in short-supply around the world.

Of the 135.6 million N95s that the government has placed orders for, it has received 11.5 million. But almost all of those have failed safety tests and can’t be used as N95s.

Of the 11.5 million that have arrived in Canada, Ms. Anand’s office announced last week that 8 million failed safety tests and a further 1.6 million were awaiting test results. The faulty supplies were first reported by The Canadian Press. The government has not yet updated the status of the remaining 1.6 million masks.

The faulty masks were made in China and procured through a Montreal supplier. Orders with that company have since been suspended, according to the minister’s office.

Most of Canada’s PPE supply is still coming from China, Mr. Matthews told the committee. But efforts are already underway to manufacture the gear domestically so that the country becomes less reliant on what Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland has described as a “wild west” international market.

The government signed a 10-year deal with Canadian medical supplies manufacturer AMD Medicom Inc. to start making N95 masks at a facility in Quebec. Production is expected to start later this year.

The government will release updated numbers on its orders and received supplies later Friday.