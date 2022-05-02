Canada's Privacy Commissioner, Daniel Therrien, in Ottawa in 2019.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

All of Canada’s provincial, territorial and federal privacy watchdogs are imploring Ottawa to limit how law enforcement can use facial-recognition technology, seeking to restrict its use to investigating or preventing “serious” crimes and minimize the sharing of data with businesses or other police agencies.

Federal privacy commissioner Daniel Therrien, Ontario commissioner Patricia Kosseim and Quebec commission president Diane Poitras revealed their recommendations while speaking to Parliament’s Standing Committee on Access to Information, Privacy and Ethics Monday.

The commissioners proposed a four-pronged legal framework, including that Canadian law “explicitly define” when law-enforcement agencies can use facial recognition tech, and to limit its use to specific instances to avoid “generalized surveillance.” They also recommended that Canada update its privacy laws to address risks from facial-recognition tech – such as placing guidelines around how long people’s images are stored – and for the country to empower an independent oversight body to ensure the tech is used responsibly.

“Police agencies must establish that they are lawfully authorized” to use facial recognition,” Ontario’s Ms. Kosseim told the committee. “This is not a given and cannot be assumed.” Ms. Poitras of Quebec pointed to the invasiveness of the technology: “It collects and uses unique characteristics of the body and turns them into data,” she said. When it’s used without a person’s knowledge, it “increases the risks of undue surveillance.”

The ethics committee has been studying facial recognition since last year. Many of Canada’s privacy commissioners, meanwhile, have been warning for several years that the country needs to put guardrails around the technology – particularly since it was revealed that agencies including the RCMP, the Ontario Provincial Police and the Toronto Police Service had used software from Clearview AI, largely through trial accounts.

Mr. Therrien and several provincial commissioners said last year that Clearview broke Canadian privacy laws. In December, the commissioners formally ordered Clearview to delete images of Canadians from its database.

It is not clear how long it would take for Parliament to assess the recommendations and potentially develop new regulations. The Trudeau Liberals tabled a rash of bills in late 2020 that would regulate tech companies, but let them die in Parliament before last fall’s election. Much of that legislation has yet to be reintroduced, including a long-awaited update to Canada’s private-sector privacy law.