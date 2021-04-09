 Skip to main content
Welcome to
super saver spring
offer ends april 20
save over $140
save over 85%
$0.99
per week for 24 weeks
Welcome to
super saver spring
$0.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today Start Today
// //

Politics

Register
AdChoices
Opinion

Canada’s ties to the monarchy, and our identity, are at stake

John Ibbitson
John Ibbitson
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip marking their diamond wedding anniversary on Nov. 18, 2017.

Fiona Hanson/The Associated Press

The death of Prince Philip reminds us that the death of the Queen must one day come. On that day, Canadians will have to ask themselves whether there is any part of the British tradition that this country still wishes to preserve.

Happily, Elizabeth II, at 94, is sound in mind and body. But she is already the longest-reigning monarch in the oldest institution in Western civilization after the Roman Catholic Church – heir to Alfred, the literal embodiment of the English stream of Western civilization.

The monarchy in Canada may not long survive her passing. Serial scandals within the House of Windsor have fatally compromised its reputation in the eyes of many Canadians.

Story continues below advertisement

An online poll from Research Co. in February (sample size: 1,000; margin of error reported at 3.1 per cent) said 45 per cent of Canadians would prefer to see an elected head of state, while only 24 per cent supported preserving the monarch.

Prince Philip: How his loved ones and the world’s leaders are remembering him

COVID-19 restrictions mean Prince Philip’s funeral will be a small family affair

Prince Philip: ‘They don’t make ‘em like him any more.’ Globe readers remember the Duke of Edinburgh

After the death of Elizabeth, it isn’t hard to imagine a major national party proposing a referendum on the future of the monarchy, even though abolition is, politically and constitutionally, almost impossible.

Far more important, the founding assumptions of the Canadian state are under attack – not just the principle of constitutional monarchy, but the very idea of Canada itself.

Some of us celebrate Canada’s settler culture, which embraces diversity more successfully than ethnically homogenous nation states.

But for many Indigenous Canadians, Canada’s settler culture is a culture of oppression, the very existence of Canada an act of enslavement, the history of Canada a history of genocide.

Some of us celebrate the French and British traditions of liberty and equality under the law embedded in our customs and Constitution.

But some view Canada’s European heritage as racist and colonial, malignantly alive today in employment discrimination, police brutality and acts of micro- and macro-aggression.

Story continues below advertisement

Some even reject the assumptions of objective reality and political legitimacy that ground the Canadian state and society. And while it is tempting to dismiss these critics, we know there is truth in at least some of what they say.

But there are other truths as well. The British monarchy has survived through adaptation: agreeing to the demands of the Barons at Runnymede to accept the Magna Carta, to the demands of Parliament in 1689 to recognize its superiority, to its gradual, complete conversion from substance to symbol.

Many Indigenous Canadians look to the Crown as the representative of non-native government in Canada and would not tolerate its loss.

Canada’s settler society is confronting and correcting, however imperfectly, the legacy of colonialism. Our best response to that legacy is to welcome, as we do, hundreds of thousands of new Canadians every year, many of them from former British colonies.

The nations of the Commonwealth joined the United States and allies in Europe and elsewhere in confronting serial authoritarian threats in the past century. New threats confront us today.

China and Russia and other authoritarian states maintain that the West is in decline, that democracy is chaotic and that people prefer order to freedom. The people disagree.

Story continues below advertisement

The week Philip died, a Chinese fleet conducted naval exercises in the Straits of Taiwan, leading Taiwan’s foreign minister to vow that his country would resist invasion “to the very last day.”

The week Philip died, the President of Ukraine pleaded with NATO for help in resisting a Russian military build-up in the breakaway region of Donbass.

And there is a different kind of threat, just as grave: The week Philip died, a new study showed that a third of Antarctica’s ice shelf could be at risk of collapse unless global warming is contained.

Canada is being called to contribute to the fight against climate change. We may be called to contribute – peacefully, we hope – to the fight against the new authoritarians. Canada will be stronger in that fight if we maintain the institutions that have made this country, with all its flaws, worth fighting for.

The people of Canada will confront present and future challenges by building on the past, not jettisoning it. So let us mourn the death of Philip, pray for the health of the Queen and remain confident that the institution of the monarchy will continue to preserve a Canada that is – on its best days, at least – glorious and free.

Prince Philip, who died Friday aged 99, will leave a lasting legacy as the longest-serving royal consort, a role he made his own through charity work and public appearances during more than 70 years of marriage to Queen Elizabeth II. Europe Correspondent Paul Waldie says COVID-19 restrictions in Britain rule out large public events to farewell the Duke of Edinburgh The Globe and Mail

Know what is happening in the halls of power with the day’s top political headlines and commentary as selected by Globe editors (subscribers only). Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies