 Skip to main content

Politics Canada’s U.S. ambassador MacNaughton brought calm in calamity

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices
Opinion

Canada’s U.S. ambassador MacNaughton brought calm in calamity

Campbell Clark
Campbell Clark
Ottawa
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

It was an accident of history that David MacNaughton became the right person to deal with the biggest thing Justin Trudeau has faced.

When he was first appointed as ambassador to the United States, Mr. MacNaughton was a Liberal insider who was heading to Washington to rekindle ties in a Trudeau-Obama bromance.

Then, Donald Trump came along threatening to tear up the North American free-trade agreement (NAFTA) and tweeting that he could ruin Canada’s economy. Suddenly, Mr. MacNaughton’s unflappable nature and skills as a political persuader were critical to Mr. Trudeau’s tenure.

Story continues below advertisement

The job was now dealing with the most unpredictable U.S. administration in modern memory, avoiding taking the bait of Mr. Trump’s cattle-prod tweets, working to build contacts that might contain some of his impulses, and avoiding (at least outwardly) panic in the midst of an all-consuming political drama in which Canada’s economic prosperity seemed to be at stake. On Thursday, Mr. MacNaughton referred to that challenge as an “existential threat.”

It certainly was the most important thing that Mr. Trudeau’s government has had to get through since it came to power. And on this, it proved adept at playing a cool hand. Mr. MacNaughton didn’t call all the shots on that, but his calm character was at the centre of it.

The unflustered response to Mr. Trump’s pressure was basically government policy, from Mr. Trudeau and Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland to negotiators. Mr. MacNaughton was the front line in the U.S. relationship, and set the unperturbed tone.

He admitted that he didn’t always feel that way, in an interview Thursday as he prepared to leave his post for the private sector. Last August, late in the NAFTA talks, as the Trump administration redoubled its rhetoric and pressure mounted in Canada to get a deal done, Mexico reached a surprise tentative deal with the U.S. The Mexicans were supposed to be talking to the Americans about bilateral issues such as seasonal vegetables, but went broader, agreeing to things they had told Canada they would not agree to, Mr. MacNaughton said.

“That was, I wouldn’t say panic, but it was tense,” Mr. MacNaughton said. “You know, you always wonder whether you’re doing the right thing, even though you’ve got a plan, and you’re pretty confident in your plan. … But I didn’t always sleep well at night.”

“You had to make sure that you didn’t let them see you sweat, because if you did, you’re done.”

If Mr. MacNaughton had served in Washington only during the Obama administration, he might just have been another political envoy. But Mr. Trump’s arrival on the scene meant that the stakes were higher, and navigating chaotic politics was the task. A cool-headed political animal fit the requirements.

Story continues below advertisement

“He thrives in the kind of cut and thrust of political Washington. You’re either a player or you’re not, and he was a player,” said Derek Burney, a former ambassador to the U.S. and chief of staff to Brian Mulroney, who worked with Mr. MacNaughton in the 1970s on the staff of Liberal external affairs minister Don Jamieson.

Mr. MacNaughton’s appointment was political. But Washington is a different post, in a politically charged capital where an envoy’s access to American power depends on their proximity to power back home.

Mr. MacNaughton had been an Ontario co-chair of Mr. Trudeau’s 2015 election campaign, and perhaps the only person who held as much sway with Mr. Trudeau as his two chief advisers, Katie Telford and Gerald Butts; At various times before, he had been the boss of both. He probably attended more cabinet meetings than any Canadian ambassador before him.

In the NAFTA crisis, the former political strategist and lobbyist was instrumental in building a broad-based political campaign in Canada and especially in the U.S. He was a key player in a government-wide effort to muster Canadian support, including opposition politicians, provincial premiers, and business and labour leaders, and led a U.S. campaign that went beyond the White House, lobbying key Congressional figures, and enlisting backing from state governors and local leaders.

“Some would call it lobbying, we would call it diplomatic advocacy at the political level,” said Michael Kergin, ambassador to the U.S. from 2000-05. “He orchestrated an effective campaign at the sub-national level.”

“Some people might commiserate and say, ‘poor David MacNaughton, he had to go through that circus’" in Mr. Trump’s Washington, Mr. Kergin said, but it would have been a thrilling time to be ambassador. As it turned out, the cool political operative was the right choice for Washington when the circus hit town.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
Untitled Document