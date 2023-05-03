Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen stands in front of a display at the opening of Earth in Focus: Insights from Space, an exhibition at the Canada Science and Technology Museum in Ottawa, on Nov. 26, 2021. Before Hansen gets a chance to wear Canada's colours on a flight around the moon next year, he will carry the Canadian flag at the coronation of the country's new King.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

Two Canadian astronauts, a Coast Guard officer who saved two fishermen’s lives, and the winner of the youth science competition Breakthrough Junior Challenge are to join the Prime Minister, Governor-General and Indigenous leaders at the King’s coronation on Saturday.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, accompanied by his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, will lead a significant Canadian contingent at Westminster Abbey including astronaut Jeremy Hansen.

King Charles and Camilla the Queen Consort will be crowned in an elaborate ceremony attended by dignitaries from Britain and around the world.

On Wednesday, Mr. Trudeau announced that he plans to mark the occasion by awarding 30,000 Coronation medals to Canadians who have made significant contributions to the country, their province or their community.

“Canadians are looking forward to celebrating the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III. Whether from their living rooms, community celebrations, or activities at Rideau Hall, we will come together to ring in the reign of His Majesty as we continue to build a strong, prosperous Commonwealth for everyone,” he said.

Governor-General Mary Simon and her husband, Whit Fraser, left for London on Tuesday. She told The Globe and Mail she was looking forward to the ceremony, which had been scaled back from the pomp and circumstance of Queen Elizabeth’s coronation in 1953.

“Not only do people watch it for the pageantry, but they also see many members of the country participating and that is an indication that there is widespread co-operation happening around the world,” she said.

Canada’s flag-bearer at the coronation will be Colonel Hansen, who will travel to the moon next year as part of the Artemis II mission.

He will take part in a procession during the service of recipients of national honours along with Canadian historian Margaret MacMillan, member of the Order of Merit and Companion of the Order of Canada, and Cross of Valour recipient Leslie Arthur Palmer.

As a Coast Guard officer in 2004, Mr. Palmer fought through a severe winter storm in the dead of night to rescue two fishermen stranded on the shore near Prince Rupert, administering life-saving first aid.

Jennifer Sidey-Gibbons, a NASA-trained astronaut from Calgary, will also be in Canada’s delegation. Before joining the Canadian Space Agency, Ms. Sidey-Gibbons was a lecturer in internal combustion engines at the University of Cambridge.

Indigenous leaders RoseAnne Archibald, National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations, Natan Obed, President of the Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, and Cassidy Caron, President of the Métis National Council, will also be there, along with the head of the federal public service, Privy Council Clerk Janice Charette.

King Charles has work to do to cultivate ties with Canada, Governor-General says in interview

Ms. Simon, who is Canada’s first Indigenous Governor-General, told The Globe and Mail that having an Indigenous presence at the coronation is “very important.”

Ms. Simon who grew up in Kuujjuaq, a village in northeastern Quebec, and spoke Inuktitut at home, plans to wear an emerald-green Inuit parka, with her coat of arms embroidered and beaded on the front.

The traditional outfit was crafted by Inuk singer-songwriter Beatrice Deer, who is from the same part of Nunavik as the Governor-General.

The Canadian contingent will include a number of young people including Sarah Mazhero of the Prime Minister’s Youth Council; CEO of Young Diplomats of Canada Christina Caouette; founder of Halifax Helpers Rebeccah Raphael, president of the French-Canadian Youth Federation Marguerite Tölgyesi, and Maryam Tsegaye, who won the global science competition Breakthrough Junior Challenge, as a Grade 12 student.

Ms. Tsegaye, from Fort McMurray, Alta., became the first Canadian to win the science competition in 2020 with her three-minute video explanation of quantum tunnelling.

Canadians will play a key role in an elaborate coronation procession through London. Five Mounties will ride ahead of the King and Queen Consort in their gold carriage in the procession from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace.

Forty-five members of the Canadian Armed Forces will take part in the military parade, including six members of Special Operations Forces Command and a cadet from the Royal Military College.

