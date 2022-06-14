Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at the Leaders' Second Plenary Session during the Ninth Summit of the Americas, in Los Angeles, Calif., on June 10.MIKE BLAKE/Reuters

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says it was “absolutely unacceptable” that any Canadian representative attended a Russia Day party at the Russian embassy in Ottawa, adding that it never should have happened.

According to a Globe and Mail report, Global Affairs Canada’s deputy chief of protocol Yasemin Heinbecker was at the party on Friday.

In Tuesday’s question period, interim Conservative leader Candice Bergen pressed the prime minister about why a government that supports Ukraine would send a representative “to their enemy’s house to enjoy champagne and caviar.”

Bergen says she hopes Trudeau apologized to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Trudeau says he spoke with Zelensky today over the phone about Canada’s support for the embattled nation, and that “this issue did not come up.”

Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly told the House of Commons Monday that she’s angry about the party, and her department has apologized.

For subscribers: Get exclusive political news and analysis by signing up for the Politics Briefing.