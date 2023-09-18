Canadian national-security authorities have what they consider credible intelligence that India was behind the mid-June fatal shooting of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a prominent Sikh leader in British Columbia designated a terrorist by New Delhi and part of a separatist movement seeking an autonomous state for adherents of Sikhism.

The sources would not provide details on how Canadian authorities determined that India was responsible for this assassination because of the sensitivity of the intelligence collected and concerns about undermining a continuing police investigation.

The Canadian government has privately ruled out severing diplomatic relations with New Delhi but is considering measures to respond to what it considers a serious violation of Canadian sovereignty, sources say.

Mr. Nijjar was shot dead in his truck by two masked gunmen on outside the Nanak Sikh Gurdwara temple in Surrey, B.C., a brazen killing that outraged his supporters and intensified global tensions between Sikh separatists and Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist government.

Canada is home to about 770,000 people who reported Sikhism as their religion in the last census. Some support the Sikh independence movement, which seeks to create a sovereign homeland known as Khalistan from the state of Punjab in northern India. The Indian government fiercely opposes this.

There are signs that the Nijjar slaying is already casting a chill over Canada-India relations.

News broke Sept. 1 that Canada suspended talks on a trade deal with India, and, by mid-September, Ottawa said an early October Canadian trade mission to India had been postponed. While the government offered little explanation for these actions, sources say they stem directly from the investigation.

The Nijjar killing was raised in tense talks between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Indian Prime Minister on the sidelines of the Sept. 9-10 Group of 20 summit in New Delhi.

Mr. Modi’s office later publicly criticized the Canadian government for allegedly tolerating “anti-India activities of extremist elements in Canada,” while Mr. Trudeau only told reporters he raised concerns over foreign interference in Canadian politics.

The Indian government denies all responsibility for the Nijjar shooting and argues Ottawa’s investigation has been misled by accusations from Canadians Sikhs involved with the Khalistan separatist movement, according to another source. The source said India views allegations it killed Mr. Nijjar as unfounded, likening it to false claims by the U.S. administration of former president George W. Bush that Iraqi Saddam Hussein had developed weaponized of mass destructions.

The Globe is not identifying the sources who were not allowed to publicly discuss the issue as they could face prosecution under the Security of Information Act.

Mr. Nijjar has been accused by Indian officials of terrorism. India’s counter-terrorism National Investigation Agency (NIA) has alleged he conspired to kill a Hindu priest in Punjab and in 2022 it announced a reward equivalent to $16,200 for information leading to his arrest.

In Canada, he promoted Sikh independence and urged Sikhs to vote in a non-binding international referendum among the global diaspora on whether the northern Indian state of Punjab should secede.. It was part of a campaign by Khalistan supporters.

After the slaying, Mr. Nijjar’s New York-based lawyer Gurpatwant Singh Pannun and the World Sikh Organization of Canada said the 45-year father of two had been alerted by the Canadian Security Intelligence Service as early as last summer of a likely assassination plot against him.

The office of Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly did not respond to request for comment.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police, which is investigating the slaying, also did not respond to a Globe and Mail request for comment on the allegations against India.

The Canadian Security Intelligence Service was circumspect when asked about India’s role in the killing.

“There are important limits to what I can publicly discuss given the need to protect sensitive activities, techniques, methods, and sources of intelligence. These limitations are essential to ensure the safety, security, and prosperity of Canada, and for these reasons, I cannot provide more information,” CSIS spokesman Eric Balsam said in a statement to The Globe.

India High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma did not return calls for comment.

The most immediate impact of cooling relations is trade.

India and Canada have been negotiating a trade agreement and, in May, International Trade Minister Mary Ng and her Indian counterpart had announced they aimed to strike an initial deal this year to boost trade and expand investment while setting out a mechanism to deal with disputes.

Ms. Ng had been scheduled to visit Mumbai in October with Canadian business leaders. Her office declined to say why the trip has been shelved or when it is likely to occur.

“At this time, we are postponing the coming trade mission to India,” press secretary Alice Hansen said in a statement last week. “In the next year we will be taking businesses to Japan, Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, Philippines, and Vietnam.”

India’s Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal recently told the Indian news outlet Firstpost that this pause with Canada was needed to make sure that “geopolitically and economically” the countries are on the same page.

“We have had certain issues which are of serious concern,” he said, noting that Mr. Modi discussed these issues with Mr. Trudeau at the G20 summit. “We are hoping for resolution of some of these issues before we take it forward.”

Police have called the Nijjar slaying a “targeted incident” although no arrests have yet been made.

Mr. Nijjar’s death is the second in two years of a prominent member of the Sikh community in Canada: Last July, Ripudaman Singh Malik, one of two men acquitted of murder and conspiracy charges related to the 1985 Air India bombing, was also shot and killed in Surrey.

Mr. Nijjar was the third prominent Sikh leader to have died suddenly in recent months.

Avtar Singh Khanda, who was said to be the head of the Khalistan Liberation Force, died in the United Kingdom in June.

In May, Paramjit Singh Panjwar, who was designated a terrorist by India, was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Lahore, the capital of Pakistan’s Punjab province.

The roots of the Khalistan movement date back to the end of the British Empire in India.

The movement is fiercely opposed by the Indian government and is not supported by the Canadian government.

Late last year, India’s High Commissioner to Canada Sanjay Kumar Verma told The Globe that New Delhi is concerned that some segments of the Sikh community in Canada are offering financial and other support to secessionists who want to separate Punjab from India. He called on Ottawa to crack down on diasporic funding of the Sikh independence movement.

Mr. Pannun, who is also New York-based general counsel for Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), wrote to Mr. Trudeau, accusing Mr. Verma of interfering in Canadian domestic affairs and seeking to conscript Ottawa to promote the Indian government’s political ends.

The federalgovernment has said it does not support Sikh separatism but defends the rights of Canadian Sikhs to free speech as along as it is lawful.

Ottawa-New Delhi relations have been frosty since Mr. Trudeau became Prime Minister in 2015, including an ill-fated trip in 2018 where Jaspal Atwal, convicted of trying to assassinate an Indian cabinet minister in 1986, was invited to dine with the Prime Minister during the visit. The invitation was rescinded after it came to light, but he was photographed with Sophie Grégoire Trudeau and then-infrastructure minister Amarjeet Sohi at an earlier event in Mumbai.

In 2020, India also accused Mr. Trudeau of inciting “extremist activities” after he raised concerns about New Delhi’s response to farmers protesting against a law that they feared would leave them vulnerable to exploitation by corporations. Mr. Trudeau said Canada would always support the right of farmers to be heard.

The Liberal and Conservative parties have said they support a united India while supporting the rights of Canadian Sikhs to peacefully advocate for an independent Punjab.

But NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, who has in the past attended Khalistan rallies before becoming leader in 2017, has declined to say where he stands on the issue. The NDP has demanded that Mr. Verma present evidence of illegal funding to law enforcement.