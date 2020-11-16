 Skip to main content
Politics

Canadian cities outline request for multibillion-dollar recovery plan focused on housing, transit

Bill Curry
Ottawa
Open this photo in gallery

The Toronto skyline is seen on Nov. 9, 2020.

Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

Canada’s municipalities have released a detailed, multibillion-dollar wish list for what a national economic recovery plan should look like, including a $7-billion boost to the federal government’s Rapid Housing Initiative, a program to create new affordable housing units partly by buying out struggling hotels.

In a report released Monday, “Building Back Better Together,” the Federation of Canadian Municipalities is also calling on Ottawa to continue its emergency funding for the operation of municipal transit systems, which are facing major budget shortfalls as near-empty buses and trains circulate during the pandemic. And the federation says a recovery plan should include new funding to expand transit networks and accelerate the adoption of zero-emission trains and buses – a request that is in line with the government’s policy pledges.

The federation is also asking Ottawa for a three-year doubling of the federal gas tax transfer, bringing it to $4.4-billion a year during that period.

The report does not include a total price tag for the federation’s requests.

The report comes as Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is preparing a fall fiscal update, expected to be unveiled in the coming weeks, that will set the stage for the next federal budget, which is normally released in February or March.

Ms. Freeland has signalled that the government will focus on the immediate needs of workers and businesses affected by the pandemic. A recovery plan based on fiscal stimulus spending will follow once the pandemic shows signs of fading. That turning point remains an elusive target, however, as several provinces are warning of an imminent rise in case counts that could overwhelm health care systems and force new shutdowns.

The Liberal Party campaigned in 2019 on a pledge to deliver an aggressive climate plan, but that plan has largely been on hold due to the pandemic. The federation’s list of recommendations includes several climate-related requests, including funding for energy retrofits of municipal buildings such as arenas, recreation centres and social housing units. It also suggests federal funding could be used to convert municipal vehicle fleets to zero- or low-emission cars and trucks.

The request for an additional $7-billion for the Rapid Housing Initiative would be a dramatic increase for a program that currently has a $1-billion budget. In October, the government announced that half the money would go to 15 of Canada’s largest cities, while the remaining $500-million would be distributed to municipalities based on project requests.

Some big-city mayors said they intend to use the funding to buy hotels that are struggling during the pandemic and repurpose the buildings to increase the supply of low-income housing.

“After seeing inequality on such vivid display in these tough times, [Canadians will] want an inclusive recovery whose benefits are widely shared,” federation president Garth Frizzell and CEO Carole Saab state in the opening message of the report. “That makes this a generational opportunity for our governments to come together to drive Canada forward.”

