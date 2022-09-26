Mohammad Salim Saberi was heading to a local market when Taliban militants stopped him and told him to unlock his phone. When he refused, they hit his hand with the butt of a Kalashnikov, breaking his thumb and his phone.Handout

Mohammad Salim Saberi, who used to guard Canada’s embassy in Kabul, was attacked by the Taliban recently when he ventured out of his safe house to get his cellphone fixed. Now he says they are tracking him.

Earlier this month, Mr. Saberi was heading to a local market when Taliban militants stopped him and told him to unlock his phone. When he refused, they hit his hand with the butt of a Kalashnikov, breaking his thumb and his phone. Mr. Saberi shared photos of his bandaged hand and an X-ray of his broken thumb with The Globe and Mail.

“The worst news is, after the event, they assigned a person to follow me,” he said, adding that this feels more frightening than the physical attack itself.

Mr. Saberi said he’s in hiding while he continues to wait for word from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) on whether he will be approved for resettlement. It’s been more than a year since he first started asking to be rescued.

He has been a vocal advocate for Afghans who used to work as security guards at Canada’s embassy in Kabul and now feel completely abandoned by the federal government. It’s a group of about 100 guards, and many of them have started hearing back from IRCC, but Mr. Saberi has not.

“My living condition is getting worse. I’m afraid it would be too late if urgent action is not taken,” he said.

Afghan lawyer asks Ottawa to prioritize resettlement of colleagues who served embassy in Kabul

On Friday, The Globe e-mailed the photos of Mr. Saberi’s injured hand to the office of Immigration Minister Sean Fraser and asked what the government planned to do to get the former embassy guard, his wife and three young children out of Afghanistan.

Aidan Strickland, the minister’s press secretary, would not comment on the case of Mr. Saberi but said it’s impossible to help everyone who applied for resettlement in Canada.

“The harsh reality,” she said, is that “unfortunately” not everyone who contacts Global Affairs Canada or the Department of National Defence to express their interest in resettlement, or who has been referred to IRCC, will receive an invitation to apply. “IRCC issues invitations to apply on a first-in, first-out basis, based on available space in the program,” Ms. Strickland added.

Handout

Conservative foreign affairs critic Michael Chong said “it’s clear the government doesn’t care” what happens to Mr. Saberi and other Afghan who worked as allies of Canada, calling Ottawa’s complacency “a stain on this country’s honour.”

“These Afghans worked alongside our soldiers and diplomats, risking their lives, and now they are being targeted by the Taliban. The Canadian government should be doing everything it can to get them out of harm’s way. Instead, it’s completely abandoned them.” he said.

NDP immigration critic Jenny Kwan said the government has a duty of care for Afghans who served Canada and are now being hunted by the Taliban.

“The violence that Mr. Mohammad Salim Saberi experienced is just the tip of the iceberg. The threats of the Taliban is real and we should not be surprised that they are faced with such violence and threat. Sadly Mr. Saberi is not alone,” she said.

Ms. Kwan said she has received reports from family members whose loved ones in Afghanistan have gone missing. She also said she has been told that the Taliban are issuing warrant letters for Afghans who helped in Canada’s missions, even if they are in a third country.

“The situation is more urgent than ever and with each passing day, if they are not brought to safety, lives will be lost,” she said.

Opposition MPs, non-profit groups urge Ottawa to step up efforts to help stranded Afghans

The federal government promised to bring 40,000 Afghans to Canada after the Taliban takeover. IRCC now says 19,395 Afghans have arrived since August, 2021. More than half of them – 11,385 – have arrived under a humanitarian program. Another 7,865 have been resettled through a program for people who worked for Canada. And 145 Afghans have been resettled under a program for extended family members of former interpreters who had come to Canada under previous policies enacted in 2009 and 2012.

“It’s outrageous that the Liberals have put an arbitrary cap to limit the settlement of the number of Afghans and their family members who put their lives at risk for Canada,” Ms. Kwan added. “Make no mistake, the Liberals are handing a death sentence to these Afghans.”

Mr. Saberi, who worked at the embassy as a full-time guard since 2013, said the situation is becoming desperate because he is running out of money. He has had to borrow funds from his uncle and brother to feed his family.

“I have almost lost the hope for life and I am very disappointed in the Canadian government,” he said.

In April, Mr. Saberi provided The Globe with a copy of an award of appreciation that he received in 2016 from Canadian Military Police for his loyalty, professionalism and ethical behaviour.

“He has markedly contributed to the Military Police security service team’s mission to keep Canadian diplomats safe abroad,” the certificate stated. “His conduct during and outside of work hours brings credit to the security team.”

Mr. Saberi said it was dangerous work at the heavily fortified Canadian compound because of daily threats of suicide bombers and Taliban attacks on Western targets.

“I was in charge of all gates at the embassy,” he said. “Our lives were 100-per-cent dangerous.”