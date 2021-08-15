Federal election 2021: Latest updates and essential reading ahead of Sept. 20’s vote

Open this photo in gallery Photo illustration The Globe and Mail. Source photos: The Canadian Press, Reuters

2021 election: Latest updates

On Sunday, Justin Trudeau visited newly minted Governor General Mary Simon at Rideau Hall to ask for the dissolution of the minority Parliament – triggering a snap election for Sept. 20.

Shortly after the election was officially called, Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole accused the Liberals of calling an unnecessary election especially during the fourth wave of the pandemic. This is Mr. O’Toole’s first campaign as Conservative Leader.

Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchett criticized for Mr. Trudeau for calling the election for his “personal ambition.”

Currently, the Liberals have 155 seats, the Conservatives 119, the Bloc Québécois 32, the NDP 24 and the Greens two. There are five Independents seats and one vacancy.

How will Canada’s first pandemic federal election work?

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, four out of 10 provinces (five, once Nova Scotia votes on Aug. 17) plus Yukon have held elections. Those races, as well as national votes in other countries, have given Elections Canada plenty of ideas about how to make their polls COVID-19-safe. The agency has had months to prepare because an election call was long expected (more on that later).

Open this photo in gallery A voter visits an advanced polling station in North Vancouver last October during the B.C. election. Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press

What to expect at the polls

Physical distancing: About 18,000 polling places are normally needed for a federal race, and Elections Canada has been working to find enough buildings where voters and volunteers will have room to spread out. That could send Canadians to unfamiliar or far-off locations if the usual venues, such as schools, aren’t available.

About 18,000 polling places are normally needed for a federal race, and Elections Canada has been working to find enough buildings where voters and volunteers will have room to spread out. That could send Canadians to unfamiliar or far-off locations if the usual venues, such as schools, aren’t available. PPE: Elections Canada has stocked up on hand sanitizer, face masks, plastic partitions and single-use pencils to minimize the risk of infection.

Elections Canada has stocked up on hand sanitizer, face masks, plastic partitions and single-use pencils to minimize the risk of infection. Later results: Normally, federal votes are decisive enough to be called on election night or the morning after, but it could take two to five days to sort out this one, chief electoral officer Stéphane Perrault says. Mail-in ballots (more on that below) won’t be counted until the day after the election; that way, all envelopes that arrive before polls close can be counted and checked against the list of in-person votes.

Open this photo in gallery A provincial election ballot is sealed in an Elections BC return envelope before being deposited in a mailbox in Richmond, B.C., this past October. Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press

What voters can do ahead of time

Check your registration: You have to be on the list of electors for the riding you live in, which is how Elections Canada knows where to send the card with your voting location and advance poll times. Check Elections Canada’s website to make sure your address is current and correct.

You have to be on the list of electors for the riding you live in, which is how Elections Canada knows where to send the card with your voting location and advance poll times. Check Elections Canada’s website to make sure your address is current and correct. Special ballots: If you’re concerned about physical contact on election day or at advance polls, there are options to vote by mail-in ballot or at the local Elections Canada office. The agency is preparing for a higher-than-usual volume of mail and expects four to five million Canadians to vote in this way.

If you’re concerned about physical contact on election day or at advance polls, there are options to vote by mail-in ballot or at the local Elections Canada office. The agency is preparing for a higher-than-usual volume of mail and expects four to five million Canadians to vote in this way. Get vaccinated: If you’re eligible to vote (i.e. a Canadian citizen aged 18 or older), you’re also eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine in every province and territory. Getting both shots, if you haven’t already, will make for a much safer experience for yourself and others at the polls.

House of Commons seats at dissolution

There are 338 seats in the House up for grabs. A party needs at least 170 to win a majority, and at least 12 to hold official party status (which gives MPs the right to ask questions in Question Period and access certain kinds of parliamentary funding). Here’s what the seat count looked like when Parliament was dissolved.

Seats by province ALTA. 14 B.C. 42 34 SASK. 14 MAN. 121 ONT. QUE. 78 KEY Bloc Que. Conservative Green N.B. 10 N.S. N.L. PEI 4 11 7 Liberal NUN. 1 NDP NWT 1 Independent YUKON 1 Vacant THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: ourcommons.ca Seats by province ALTA. 14 B.C. 42 34 SASK. 14 MAN. 121 ONT. QUE. 78 KEY Bloc Québécois Conservative Green N.B. 10 N.S. N.L. PEI 4 11 7 Liberal NUN. 1 NDP NWT 1 Independent YUKON 1 Vacant THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: ourcommons.ca Seats by province MAN. 14 B.C. 42 ALTA. 34 SASK. 14 121 ONT. 78 QUE. KEY Bloc Québécois Conservative Green N.S. 4 N.B. 10 11 N.L. 7 PEI Liberal NUN. 1 NDP NWT 1 Independent 1 YUKON Vacant THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: ourcommons.ca

Where Canada’s party leaders stand

Open this photo in gallery Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

JUSTIN TRUDEAU, LIBERALS

Two years ago, Justin Trudeau’s Liberals were reduced to a minority just months before a COVID-19 pandemic that spurred billions of dollars in emergency relief, unprecedented limits on travel and radical changes in how Parliament operated. Public-opinion polls have generally shown majority support for Mr. Trudeau’s handling of the crisis, and with the other parties’ approval ratings trailing behind, it is an advantageous time for Mr. Trudeau to call an election, and every party has known that for some time. If Mr. Trudeau can get the Liberals back to majority, they will not depend as much on opposition support for the next phases of postpandemic recovery.

Open this photo in gallery Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

ERIN O’TOOLE, CONSERVATIVES

The 2019 election was a moment of reckoning for the Conservatives, who had hoped to unseat the Liberals but didn’t break through in Quebec as they had hoped. Erin O’Toole, who won the leadership last August, is looking to succeed where his predecessor, Andrew Scheer, did not. His party’s riding associations are, on average, well-positioned to outspend their Liberal counterparts. But Mr. O’Toole’s real challenge is to promote policies and messages that expand the Tory base, such as embracing a form of carbon pricing and playing down the party’s social-conservative elements.

Open this photo in gallery Tijana Martin/The Canadian Press

JAGMEET SINGH, NDP

For two years, the NDP-Liberal alliance has kept the minority government functioning despite Conservative and Bloc Québécois opposition on confidence motions, such as last year’s budget (which introduced NDP-friendly programs such as universal child-care funding and extended pandemic relief). Leader Jagmeet Singh stressed that the New Democrats wouldn’t trigger an election while the main focus was on fighting the pandemic. Now that an election is here, Mr. Singh’s task is to retake lost ridings in B.C., gain ground in Ontario and Quebec and build a critical mass of support among young people.

Open this photo in gallery Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

YVES-FRANÇOIS BLANCHET, BLOC QUÉBÉCOIS

The Bloc more than tripled its seat count in 2019, hobbling the New Democrats and shutting out the Tories in Quebec. Since then, the party has repeatedly voted non-confidence in the government, which could have triggered an election if not for Mr. Singh’s support for the Liberals. But the Bloc also warned Mr. Trudeau to avoid a pandemic election at all costs; this year, they tabled a motion to hold the government to that, and while all parties supported it, the motion didn’t clearly define when the pandemic could be considered “over.” So the election came anyway, and now the Bloc’s challenge will be to hold its ground in Quebec.

Open this photo in gallery Cole Burston/The Canadian Press

ANNAMIE PAUL, GREENS

Civil war within the Green Party has left it more disorganized, and with fewer MPs in the House, than after the past election. Leader Annamie Paul has been trying to quell an internal conflict over Middle East policy that prompted a Green MP from New Brunswick, Jenica Atwin, to cross over to the Liberals this summer. For now, Ms. Paul and her supporters have successfully averted a non-confidence motion in her leadership, leaving them free to focus on winning her a seat (she currently doesn’t have one) and pressing for climate action on the campaign trail.

Election issues to watch

Open this photo in gallery A motorist watches wildfires in Lytton, B.C., on Canada Day from a pullout on the Trans-Canada Highway. Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press

CLIMATE CRISIS

It’s “code red” time for countries to cut their greenhouse-gas emissions, a landmark United Nations report warned in early August. Some threats, such as initial rises in sea levels and extreme temperatures, will continue in the coming decades, but immediate and drastic action will make them less severe and deadly, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change found. That leaves governments like Canada’s with two challenges: Decarbonizing their societies at a faster pace, and building infrastructure that will withstand the effects that can’t be avoided.

Open this photo in gallery A registered nurse prepares a Pfizer-BioNtech dose at a vaccination clinic in Dartmouth, N.S. Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

COVID-19

A year ago, Canada had no COVID-19 vaccines and no idea when effective drugs might be ready to use. Since then, the country’s rollout has outpaced most of the developed world, but there’s still a way to go. Vaccinating Canadians is only part of the problem, since many developing countries have given no shots at all. The global challenges of the pandemic could drag on for years, especially if new, more contagious variants find ways to circumvent the vaccines. Expect the opposition parties to critique Mr. Trudeau’s handling of the pandemic and explain how they might change course if elected. And pay close attention to how leaders propose to make Canada’s health care system ready to respond to future pandemics.

Open this photo in gallery A builder works on a home in a new subdivision in suburban Ottawa this past July. Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

ECONOMY AND WORK

The pandemic was the biggest economic shock of recent Canadian history, so the parties’ usual election promises of job growth will take on an added significance. So far, we’ve already recovered about 92 per cent of the Canadian jobs lost, Statistics Canada’s latest figures show, but wage growth is sluggish even though employers say they’ve had trouble filling positions. The conversation about the future of work includes not just how many people are employed, but how they live: The Liberals have been busy making deals with provinces on a promised universal child-care program, and for parents going back to work, much will depend on which party will be in power to implement, adjust or abandon that system.

