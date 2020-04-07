Canadian firms tapped to produce hospital gowns and up to 30,000 ventilators

Open this photo in gallery Jon Stanfield, president and CEO of Stanfield's Ltd., outside of the company's garment manufacturing factory in Truro, N.S. Stanfield will use a fabric developed by packaging-products company Intertape Polymer Group to supply protective medical gowns. Darren Calabrese/The Globe and Mail

The federal government is turning to Canadian firms to make as many as 30,000 hospital ventilators as the country’s industrial base retools to focus on building critically needed medical supplies.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said 20 companies are mobilizing to produce medical gowns – in some cases from the same material normally used to produce airbags for vehicles. Companies include clothing makers Canada Goose and Arc’teryx.

“As countries around the world grapple with this pandemic, the demand for critical supplies like test kits, ventilators and personal protective equipment is going up,” Mr. Trudeau said at his Tuesday morning briefing.

“To keep our front-line workers safe and care for Canadians with COVID-19, we need a sustainable, stable supply of these products and that means making them at home.”

Mr. Trudeau could not provide a precise delivery schedule for these new ventilators, but he said he expected them to be available “in the coming weeks and months.”

One of the companies – CAE Inc., a Montreal-based manufacturer that specializes in flight simulators – said its goal is to produce the first batch of devices in three weeks.

Asked if he believed Canada would need another 30,000 ventilators, the Prime Minister said he hopes not but Ottawa is required to prepare for the worst-case scenario. Those patients stricken worst by COVID-19 require ventilators to take over breathing for them.

“We certainly hope we won’t be needing all those ventilators … if we end up making more ventilators than Canada needs – because Canadians continue to keep social-distancing and continue to follow best health advice – that will be great news and we will have ventilators to share with other countries.”

He said Ottawa is working to build ventilators with CAE, Thornhill Medical, and a group led by Starfish Medical, which includes auto-parts giant Linamar Corp.

The government is also collaborating with Nobel-Prize-winning researcher Art McDonald, who is leading a team of scientists at national laboratories TRIUMF, Canadian Nuclear Laboratories, and physics laboratory SNOLAB to develop an easy-to-produce ventilator using off-the-shelf, easily accessible parts.

CAE alone is planning to build 10,000 of these 30,000 ventilators and the firm hopes to have their first batch produced later this month.

“There are still several steps yet before the first ventilators are delivered, but we are working very quickly with an objective to have the first batch of ventilators ready by the end of the month, should we be able to obtain the required regulatory approvals,” said Pascal Grenier, CAE’s vice-president of global operations, technologies and innovation.

CAE’s aim is produce the 10,000 ventilators within three months.

In several cases, Canadian companies are finding creative workarounds to produce medical supplies faster.

Nova Scotia-based garment maker Stanfield’s Limited will use a fabric developed by packaging-products company Intertape Polymer Group to supply protective medical gowns. The Government of Canada has signed a purchase order with Stanfield’s, which will use its Canadian manufacturing platform to fulfill the order.

Ottawa has also signed a letter of intent to support airbag-maker Autoliv as it works to repurpose material traditionally used for air bags to provide additional fabric for medical gowns. The government said using these alternative materials will “significantly increase the number of medical gowns” that can be made in Canada.

In the last few weeks nearly 5,000 companies have contacted the federal government to offer their help in fighting COVID-19, Mr. Trudeau said.

“It’s truly inspiring to see so many people wanting to help.”

