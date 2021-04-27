 Skip to main content
Canadian Forces deploying to Nova Scotia, Ontario for COVID-19 response, help also offered to Alberta

Marieke Walsh
Ottawa
Open this photo in gallery

Military healthcare personnel prepare for patients at a mobile health unit at Sunnybrook Hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on April 27, 2021.

Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

The Canadian Forces is deploying members to Nova Scotia and Ontario to help the provinces respond to a surge in COVID-19 cases, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday help is also being offered to Alberta.

Ontario’s hospitals have been inundated with COVID-19 patients and the province has urgently asked for more medical staff who can work in intensive care units. Nova Scotia is also seeing a record number of cases in the third wave and is seeing hours-long lineups as people try to get tested.

Nova Scotia, which is testing a much higher proportion of people compared to Ontario, will get help at its testing centres from 60 Canadian Forces members, Mr. Trudeau said at a news conference Tuesday.

Two weeks ago Ontario sent out an urgent appeal for 620 medical professionals, such as nurses and respiratory therapists, to help in its overwhelmed intensive care units. But with many other provinces also contending with a surge in cases, there is little slack in the system and the numbers confirmed so far fall well short of Ontario’s request.

The federal government said Tuesday that nine intensive care nurses from the Canadian Forces will also be sent to Ontario, in addition to the three teams of medical staff that were announced on Monday.

“Sending women and men in uniform to help in Ontario is a serious step. We are doing this because the situation requires it,” Mr. Trudeau said.

The Canadian Red Cross is also readying to send 13 nurses with ICU experience to Ontario, Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said, adding that another 30 other people are also available. He did not specify their expertise, nor say when they would be sent to the province.

Over the weekend, the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo, which encompasses Fort McMurray, declared a state of emergency as the coronavirus spreads out of control in northern Alberta. Local leaders are asking the federal government and province for more vaccines.

Procurement Minister Anita Anand said Tuesday that the per capita distribution of vaccines, that was agreed to between the premiers and Mr. Trudeau, remains in place. Mr. Trudeau has previously said that the premiers would have to agree to any change to the vaccine distribution strategy.

Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam said the increase in overall supply will help all provinces and it’s up to each province to allocate the vaccines between regions.

Mr. Trudeau said help has been offered to Alberta, but he did not specify what resources could be provided. In a brief statement Alberta said it has not asked the federal government for help

In Ontario, the first out-of-province support is arriving on Tuesday. Six nurses and three physicians from Newfoundland and Labrador will help out Toronto’s University Health Network. Mr. Blair said the number of nurses will increase to 14 in the weeks ahead.

The forces is sending three multipurpose medical assistance teams to Ontario. So far the exact number of staff has not been released but the forces said the teams typically include two nurses and 10 medical technicians. The government hasn’t released the timing of the deployment.

