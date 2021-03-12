Canadian Forces member says he was berated for reporting sexual misconduct

Open this photo in gallery Admiral Art McDonald, a former chief of defence staff, is under investigation after being accused of sexual misconduct in February 2021. Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

A senior member of the Canadian Forces says he was berated for reporting a sexual misconduct complaint against another senior officer in February.

Lieutenant-Commander Raymond Trotter told the House of Commons defence committee on Friday that he reported two cases of sexual misconduct in February on behalf of other members of the forces. In each case he said it was difficult to navigate the system, and in the case of a complaint about the Chief of Defence Staff there was no independent authority to report the allegation to.

The explosive comments from Lt.-Cmdr. Trotter underscore the concerns raised repeatedly in the last month that the Canadian Forces are not appropriately dealing with sexual harassment within their ranks. They come as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government is under increasing pressure to explain why it did not do more to follow up on separate allegations against the then chief of defence staff Jonathan Vance in 2018.

Lt.-Cmdr. Trotter said a female member of the forces disclosed to him on Feb. 3 “allegations of serious sexual misconduct” by Chief of Defence Staff Admiral Art McDonald.

He said he went in circles trying to find an authority to report the allegations against Adm. McDonald to, but ultimately an investigation was launched and he has stepped aside while the probe is completed. The criticism Lt.-Cmdr Trotter faced came from the second report a week later, he told committee.

On a Zoom call with more than 100 members of the Royal Canadian Navy, Lt.-Cmdr. Trotter said a senior officer called a female officer’s room a Red Room, which he said people on the call interpreted as a reference to the erotic romance movie Fifty Shades of Grey.

“Several other members in that Zoom call followed up to echo the comparison and make inappropriate sexual remarks; there were many women on this call,” Lt.-Cmdr. Trotter said.

One member of the Canadian Forces made a complaint to him about the call, which he said he reported up the chain of command because she was okay being identified. He said someone else also made a complaint.

He told members of Parliament the matter was played down by other senior personnel. He said a petty officer was assigned to investigate the complaint, but that person was a subordinate to the subject of the complaint.

When he spoke with a senior civil servant about the incident, Lt.-Cmdr. Trotter said the civil servant (who is also a retired Navy captain) “raised his voice and spoke to me in a very demeaning manner, indicating – and pardon my language – that I had ‘fucked up’ and I had ‘ruined the respondent’s career over nothing.’ ”

“I believe I was treated this way because the complaint was also about another senior officer,” he told the committee.

On the case involving Adm. McDonald, Lt.-Cmdr. Trotter said the complainant was fearful and did not want to be identified, but it was his duty to report the complaint. However, because the military police report to Adm. McDonald, as the Chief of Defence Staff, he said there was no obvious independent person he could disclose the allegations to.

“It was a very discouraging and disappointing experience. In this environment, I can certainly understand why so many victims of sexual misconduct would be reluctant to come forward,” he told the committee.

Lt.-Cmdr. Trotter testified at committee ahead of Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan, who was called to speak to committee about how he handled separate allegations of inappropriate conduct against Adm. McDonald’s predecessor Retired General Jonathan Vance.

The allegations against Mr. Vance were first reported by Global News. The Globe and Mail has not verified them and Mr. Vance denies them. Mr. Sajjan first told the committee that he was “shocked” when they were reported by Global News last month, but former military ombudsman Gary Walbourne later told the defence committee he had disclosed the allegations to Mr. Sajjan in 2018 but the Minister didn’t want to see the evidence.

As first reported by The Globe and Mail, the Prime Minister confirmed this week that his office also knew about the allegations against Mr. Vance in 2018. However he has not said whether he was told about those concerns in 2018.

When asked at a news conference on Friday if he was briefed on the complaint three years ago, Mr. Trudeau did not answer the question.

“I only became aware of specific allegations against General Vance through the work done by Global investigative reporters,” Mr. Trudeau said on March 5.

