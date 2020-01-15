Canadian government may offer interim compensation to families of Flight 752 victims

The Canadian government says it’s considering paying out interim compensation to families of Flight 752 victims who died last week in Iran after Tehran’s military shot down their commercial aircraft.

The Canadian government says it ultimately expects Iran to pay compensation to the families but has acknowledged a full investigation could be take time to determine precisely what happened.

At least 57 Canadians perished Jan. 8 when their Ukraine International Airlines flight was struck by Iranian missiles.

Asked if Canada is considering stepping in to offer “some kind of interim compensation” to families, Omar Alghabra, Parliamentary Secretary to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, said this is one measure being mulled.

“We are actively exploring these options and we hope a decision will be made in short order,” Mr. Alghabra told reporters in Ottawa Wednesday.

Pressed for a timeline on a decision, the Liberal MP said “I think it will happen soon.”

The Canadian government has not provided any further details on what is being considered or how likely this is to happen.

Interim compensation would leave Ottawa responsible for ensuring Iran fully repaid what monies were already distributed by Canada.

Federal Transport Minster Marc Garneau said Canada expects Iran will one day compensate the families and loved ones of the victims – after a probe has determined what exactly transpired.

“One of the requirement from Canada’s point of view is compensation to be provided by those that stand guilty of playing a role in this tragic accident,” he told reporters Wednesday. “But let’s do the homework first and then we’ll get to that.

Flight 752 had been en route to Kyiv on Jan. 8 when it crashed shortly after taking off from Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran, killing all 176 on board. It went down on the outskirts of Tehran just hours after Iran launched a barrage of missiles at U.S. forces.

After days of denying it shot down the plane, the Iranian government on Jan. 11 admitted it did in fact bring it down. It said the missiles were launched in error.

Iran’s statement said the plane was mistaken for a “hostile target” after it turned toward a “sensitive military centre.” Amid heightened tensions with the United States, the military was at its “highest level of readiness,” it said.