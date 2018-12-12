Canadian Michael Spavor missing in China following detention of Kovrig

Michael Spavor, a Canadian whose company brings tourists and hockey players into North Korea, has gone missing in China, days after Beijing’s detention of former diplomat Michael Kovrig.

Mr. Spavor lives in China, where he runs Paektu Cultural Exchange. He gained fame for helping arrange a visit to North Korea by former NBA player Dennis Rodman. Mr. Spavor met North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on that trip.

It’s not clear what has happened to Mr. Spavor, or whether he is himself the subject of interest by Chinese authorities in what could be another reprisal from China over Canada’s arrest of Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou. On Monday, Mr. Kovrig, a former diplomat working as an analyst for the International Crisis Group, was seized in Beijing, not long after China threatened “serious consequences” in the case of Ms. Meng, who was released on $10-million bail on Tuesday.

Chinese police and state security have broad authority to detain and interrogate people they consider witnesses in criminal investigations.

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland revealed at a news conference on Wednesday that a Canadian man, whom she did not name, had contacted government officials after being questioned by Chinese authorities.

“We have not been able to make contact with him since he let us know about this,” Ms. Freeland said. “We are working very hard to ascertain his whereabouts and we have also raised this case with the Chinese authorities and we are in touch with his family.”

Ms. Freeland said she did not want to say anything more about the individual, calling it a “delicate situation and I want to respect the privacy of that individual and that individual’s family.”

Mr. Spavor and Mr. Kovrig know each other, according to two people familiar with the men. Mr. Spavor was expected in Seoul this week, but did not arrive, a person who knows him said.

Mr. Kovrig was detained by the Beijing arm of the Chinese state security apparatus, ICG said in a statement. The group “has received no information about Michael since his detention and is concerned for his health and safety.”

Canada does not know where Mr. Kovrig -- who is on special leave from Global Affairs and so is not protected by diplomatic immunity -- is being held, federal official told reporters in a background briefing.

Separately Wednesday, Ms. Freeland also criticized U.S. President Trump for saying he is open to using the arrest of Ms. Meng as a bargaining chip in ongoing trade negotiations with China.

“Our extradition partners should not seek to politicize the extradition process or use it for ends other than the pursuit of justice and following the rule of law,” Ms. Freeland said.

Ms. Freeland said the President’s remarks could be used by Ms. Meng’s lawyers in the extradition court hearings and tHat the Canadian judge might also consider what Mr. Trump said in making a ruling on whether to send her to the United States to face charges she misled multinational banks about Huawei’s control of a company operating in Iran. This put the banks at risk of violating U.S. sanctions and incurring penalties, court documents said.

Sources say the Trudeau government is weighing whether to issue a new travel warning to Canadians visiting China but no decision has yet been made.

Ms. Freeland told reporters that the current advisory urges Canadian to exercise a “high degree of caution” when considering whether tot visit China. She urged Canadians to keep checking the government’s travel website for any update.

On Wednesday, the Beijing News reported that Mr. Kovrig is being held and investigated by Beijing state security, and is “suspected of participating in activities that harm China’s national security. The case is now under review.”

Ms. Freeland said she had protested the arrest of Mr. Kovrig’s with China’s ambassador to Canada, Lu Shaye, and Canada’s ambassador in Beijing, John McCallum has spoken to the country’s foreign ministry.

In an opinion piece for The Globe and Mail, Mr. Shaye criticized Canada and the United States for the arrest of Ms. Meng, calling it “premediated political action” and a “witch-hunt” against Huawei, which is one of China’s premier high tech firms.

“Those who accuse China of detaining some person in retaliation for the arrest of Ms. Meng should first reflect on the actions of the Canadian side,” he wrote.

China has strongly protested her arrest to U.S. and Canadian officials. Ms. Meng is the dauhgter of Huawie’s founder, Ren Zhengfei, who is closely connected to China’s ruling Communist Party.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has acknowledged he knew in advance about the arrest of Ms. Meng, but said there was no political involvement. Justice department officials honored an extradition treaty with the U.S., which requested her arrest, he said.

In an interview with Reuters news agency on Tuesday, Mr. Trump suggested he would intervene in the U.S. Justice Department’s case against Ms Meng if it would serve American interests.

"If I think it's good for what will be certainly the largest trade deal ever made - which is a very important thing - what's good for national security, I would certainly intervene if I thought it was necessary," he said.

Mr. Trump’s comments have put the extradition case against Ms. Meng in some jeopardy, said Dalhousie University law professor Rob Currie. “He has given her arguments for sure,” Mr. Currie said. “This adds a little oomph to the prospect of arguing it’s a political offence, or at least a politicized prosecution.”

Ms. Meng’s lawyers now have new ammunition to make arguments at two separate stages of the case.

They can first ask a judge to block the extradition as an abuse of process that is a violation of section 7 of Canada’s Charter of Rights. Or they can argue to Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould that she should refuse to sign a surrender order for Ms. Meng because she is being pursued for an offence of a political character.

By law, the minister must refuse to extradite an individual facing such political charges -- and the minister’s decision can be reviewed by the courts and overturned if it is deemed unreasonable.

Canadian judges have in the past blocked extradition to the U.S. on Charter grounds, for example in a case where a prosecutor and judge warned in lurid terms that defendants who resisted extradition would get tougher sentences.

With files from Campbell Clark