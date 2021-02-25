Canadian MPs call for sanctions against Chinese officials behind Beijing’s crackdown in Hong Kong

Open this photo in gallery Activists fill the streets during a large-scale pro-democracy demonstration in Hong Kong on Jan. 1, 2020. LAM YIK FEI/The New York Times News Service

An all-party Parliamentary committee that has been studying how Canada should respond to Beijing’s crackdown on civil rights in Hong Kong is urging the federal government to work with allies in slapping sanctions on the Chinese officials responsible.

The House of Commons Special Committee on Canada-China relations, created after Beijing locked up two Canadians on what Ottawa considers manufactured charges, released a report Thursday that also calls for “universal suffrage” in Hong Kong where residents are denied a direct say in electing their leader.

That’s a direct challenge to the Chinese Communist Party in Beijing, which controls who is nominated for the top political post in Hong Kong – that of chief executive officer – and which has begun barring pro-democracy politicians from seeking office.

In a direct shot at warnings of Chinese state interference in Canada, the report also urges the Canadian government to start scrutinizing the activities of China’s diplomats in Canada. China has roughly 160 diplomatically protected staff accredited to work in Canada, nearly as many as the United States does.

“In light of the allegations of threats and intimidation against people in Canada supporting human rights and democracy in Hong Kong, the government of Canada [should] carefully review accredited diplomatic personnel in the People’s Republic of China’s diplomatic missions to Canada,” the report says.

The Chinese Communist Party last June imposed a sweeping new national security law on Hong Kong, a former British colony for more than 140 years. Ostensibly to target secession, subversion and terrorism, the law contains vaguely defined offences that critics say effectively criminalize dissent and opposition.

Western countries including Canada have accused China’s one-party state of breaking a 1984 treaty in which Beijing pledged to maintain Hong Kong’s local autonomy, civil rights and rule of law for 50 years after the handover. About 300,000 Canadian citizens live in Hong Kong today.

Authorities in Hong Kong have since conducted sweeping arrests of most of the remaining opposition figures and activists.

This has fuelled efforts by many Hong Kongers, including pro-democracy dissidents, to look for safe havens abroad.

The Commons report, endorsed by committee members from the minority Liberal government, the Conservatives, the NDP and Bloc Québécois, also calls for stronger immigration measures to help Hong Kongers fleeing Beijing’s clampdown.

MPs are calling on Ottawa to loosen family reunification rules so that a greater number of family relations in Canada could easily sponsor arrivals from Hong Kong. It’s harder for Canadians to sponsor relatives to immigrate to Canada if they are not a spouse, partner or children.

The crackdown on political opposition in Hong Kong has left many pro-democracy dissidents looking for a way out but COVID-19 pandemic travel restrictions do not make it easy for them to board a plane to Western countries and ask for asylum when they land on foreign soil. Canada has granted political asylum to at least 14 Hong Kong dissidents, but these arrived before the pandemic hit.

The committee is also asking Ottawa to consider issuing travel documents to pro-democracy activists before they arrive in this country so that they have the necessary paperwork to board a plane for Canada.

The Conservative Party wanted to add several more recommendations to the report but could not get sufficient approval from other parties.

These include asking Ottawa to consider whether it is appropriate for former Supreme Court of Canada chief justice Beverley McLachlin to consider sitting on Hong Kong’s highest appellate court.

Ms. McLachlin, who was Canada’s longest-serving chief justice, agreed in 2018 to a three-year term on the Hong Kong Court of Final Appeal, which routinely invites judges from other common-law jurisdictions to be non-permanent members.

But China’s imposition of a national-security law that erodes the legal freedoms and rule of law has already prompted another foreign judge to step down from the Court of Final Appeal. Australian judge James Spigelman resigned last September, citing Beijing’s national security law.

Conservative foreign affairs critic Michael Chong and Conservative human rights critic Garnett Genuis said they had also wished the China committee’s report had called for a “coherent and coordinated plan to combat foreign-state-backed interference in Canada.”

They noted that witnesses testifying had detailed increased targeting and bullying of Canadian supporters of democracy in Hong Kong “particularly through instruments of the Chinese Communist Party.”

The Conservative MPs said “Canada’s government must ensure the safety and security of all people in Canada, including those who are vocal about human rights and democracy abroad, by finally bringing forward a robust plan to respond to foreign state-backed interference.”

