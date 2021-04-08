 Skip to main content
Welcome to
super saver spring
Credible journalism
at an incredible price
offer ends april 20
save over $140
$0.99
per week for 24 weeks
Welcome to
super saver spring
Credible journalism
at an incredible price
$0.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today Start Today
// //

Politics

Register
AdChoices

Canadian Museum of History CEO resigns amid workplace harassment investigation

Janice Dickson
Ottawa
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

People walk past the Museum of History in Gatineau, Que. on March 14, 2020.

Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

The Canadian Museum of History confirmed on Thursday that its chief executive officer has resigned after an independent investigator submitted a report earlier this year related to workplace harassment complaints.

Mark O’Neill joined the institution in 2001 when it was still called the Canadian Museum of Civilization, and was appointed to a five-year term as director in 2011. He oversaw a rebranding that included changing the name to the Canadian Museum of History.

Mr. O’Neill went on leave last August, after the museum’s board of trustees received complaints of workplace harassment. His resignation comes two months before he was to retire.

Story continues below advertisement

The board hired lawyer Michelle Flaherty, an independent investigator, to look into the matter. Ms. Flaherty finished her report in January, and the museum’s board provided it to the government along with a recommendation.

The Canadian Museum of History, which is in Gatineau, is a Crown corporation and also runs the Canadian War Museum in Ottawa.

Neither the report nor the recommendation has been made public.

In January, Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault’s office said the minister had received the report and was reviewing it and the recommendation from the board of trustees. His office said at the time that the report and recommendation were the subject of discussion between the board’s interim chairwoman and the minister.

On Thursday, Mr. Guilbeault said in a statement that his office has confidence the museum’s board will ensure a healthy transition and continue to “implement the recommendations listed in the investigation report.”

“In order to protect the privacy of individuals and maintain the confidentiality of the process, the report of the independent investigator that concluded in January will not be made public,” he said in the statement.

Conservative heritage critic Alain Rayes said Mr. Guilbeault has had the report for three months and “failed to take action or make a decision,” calling it unacceptable.

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Rayes said those who have made allegations of workplace harassment at the Museum of History “must feel totally abandoned” by the government and the minister.

Bill Walker, a spokesperson for the museum, said the board of trustees received Mr. O’Neill’s resignation, which was effective on Tuesday, and a permanent director is expected to be appointed soon.

In a statement provided through his lawyer, Mr. O’Neill said he has resigned after a decade at the Canadian Museum of History and also from the public service. He said the history museum and the war museum are two of the country’s “great cultural institutions” and it was an honour to lead them.

“Over 33 years in the public service, I was privileged to work with some extraordinary people. Canadians should be grateful for their talent, commitment and effort,” he said.

With a report from The Canadian Press

Know what is happening in the halls of power with the day’s top political headlines and commentary as selected by Globe editors (subscribers only). Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies