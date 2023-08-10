Open this photo in gallery: Canada's auditor general found the Canadian Museum of History is putting its collections at risk with its conservation practices. People walk past the museum on March 14, 2020 in Gatineau, Que.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

More than 800 items have gone missing from the Canadian Museum of History and the Canadian War Museum, according to a report from the office of federal Auditor-General Karen Hogan.

The report, released Thursday, identifies several weaknesses in collections conservation practices at the two federal institutions, which it says amounted to a “significant deficiency.” Both museums, and the more than four million objects in their collections, are managed by the same federal Crown corporation, which is named after the Canadian Museum of History.

The flaws identified at the history museum, located in Gatineau, included issues with inventory verification, improper storage of items in “deteriorated containers or overcrowded shelving,” and, according to the audit, almost 80 items missing, five of which were deemed to be of “great historical significance.”

At the Canadian War Museum, which is located in Ottawa, the audit identified 750 missing items, as well as 22,000 other unresolved issues. Of those, more than 15,000 were related to items that lacked adequate source information.

“Inventory verifications were performed on an ad hoc basis and there were no plans to resolve any problems uncovered in these verifications, including finding missing items,” the report says of the Crown corporation’s collection management.

The audit also found that the corporation’s leadership didn’t regularly and systematically review the museums’ methods of preventing unauthorized people from accessing their collections. The last review at the war museum was in 2005, and the last one at the history museum was in 2021.

“These weaknesses, which amount to a significant deficiency in collections conservation, matter because proper conservation helps maintain historical objects for future generations, which is a fundamental component of the corporation’s mandate,” the report says.

The Crown corporation’s responses to the auditor’s findings are included in the report. Among other things, the corporation says it will develop specific review and approval steps for artifact conservation, and review and update inventory management procedures for its collections.

The audit is part of a special examination process to which each Crown corporation is subjected at least once every 10 years. This specific review was conducted between January and October, 2022.

The audit’s objective, according to the report, was to determine whether systems and practices at the museums were providing reasonable assurance that the institutions’ assets were being safeguarded and controlled, their resources managed economically and efficiently, and their operations carried out effectively.

The director and chief executive of the Canadian Museum of History corporation is Caroline Dromaguet, whose five-year appointment to the role was announced in December. Prior to that, she had served in the same role for two years on an interim basis. The corporation has 364 permanent and 38 temporary employees.

Yasmine Mingay, public affairs director for the museums, said in a statement that both are mindful of the Auditor-General’s findings, and will act on all 11 of the audit’s recommendations. Those recommendations include that the museums improve the way they communicate expectations to employees, and that they improve their standards for adding items to their collections and removing them.

“The Museums take the preservation, conservation and maintenance of the collections in their care very seriously, and work to ensure that best practices are followed,” Ms. Mingay said.

“We regularly review, update and adjust our policies, procedures and processes to ensure the safety and care of these collections. That said, there is always room for improvement, and we look forward to implementing the recommendations and advancing best practices as we move forward.”

Laura Scaffidi, press secretary for federal Heritage Minister Pascal St-Onge, noted in a statement that Canadian heritage portfolio organizations such as the Canadian Museum of History corporation operate independently and at arm’s length.

But, she added, “our government expects that these Crown Corporation institutions are well managed and that they reflect the Canada we know and love.”