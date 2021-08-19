Canadian rescue flights from Kabul resume for first time since Taliban takeover

Open this photo in gallery Civilians prepare to board a plane during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan August 18, 2021. US MARINES/Reuters

Canada’s military is resuming rescue flights from Kabul’s airport to airlift Canadian nationals and Afghanistan refugees fleeing the Taliban takeover.

One CC-177 Globemaster heavy lift aircraft departed Kuwait Thursday for the flight of more than 2,000 km to Kabul and will begin immediate evacuation flights, according to the Department of National Defence.

An additional complement of Canadian soldiers are already on the ground to help, having been flown there earlier on an allied aircraft.

Department of National Defence spokesperson Jessica Lamirande said the Canadian government will be using two Globemasters “on a rotational basis, and will continue to do so, as long the security situation permits.”

“The Globemasters are currently being reconfigured to carry the maximum number of people as safely as possible, and Canadian Armed Forces personnel are empowered to make decisions on the ground in the interest of saving human lives.”

Canada will also be flying out foreigners and Afghans destined for other countries as part of co-operation with allies. Allies will also be flying out Canadians as well as Afghans headed for Canada. This is because the chaos surrounding the Kabul airport, where thousands are trying to flee, may mean eligible evacuees can make it to an allied aircraft more easily than a Canadian one – and vice versa.

The flights will include “foreign and Afghan nationals who have been accepted under the immigration programs of other nations.” At the same time, “other nations have, and will continue to, extract Canadian citizens or Afghans who are destined for (or eligible for immigration to) Canada,” Ms. Lamirande said.

Ms. Lamirande said the Canadian soldiers on the ground will be using a “list of vetted and vulnerable individuals” and will assist those listed onto flights.

Under the latest Canadian airlift plan, vetting of passengers will not take place in Kabul, but likely in third countries.

Afghan support staff who once worked for Canada, and their families, will be flown to a third country to be vetted and subject to biometric identification to ensure they can prove their eligibility for resettlement in Canada, the government said.

Ms. Lamirande said the departments of Global Affairs and the Immigration are working with the United States and allied partners on measures including “evaluating potential processing requirements at transition points en route” for passengers destined for Canada but on allied aircraft.

These new Canadian evacuation flights will be the first since August 15, the day Taliban fighters poured into the Afghanistan capital of Kabul Sunday.

The airport is protected by more 4,500 U.S. troops and numerous other countries have managed to fly aircraft out of Kabul in the interim include not only the United States but the U.K., France, Australia, Turkey, Spain, and Italy.

Several Afghan refugees in safe houses in Kabul received texts from Immigration Refugee and Citizenship Canada late Thursday, telling them to head to the airport.

The e-mail, obtained by The Globe, instructed the refugees to avoid posting information on the upcoming flight on social media, which the Taliban monitor. They were also advised to return to the safe houses if they are unable to reach the airport or board the flight.

At campaign stop in Victoria Thursday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said most of the 6,000 Afghans, which includes their families who qualify for Canadian resettlement, will not be able to board the evacuation flights from Kabul because the Taliban are blocking anyone who does not have a foreign passport from entering the airport.

“We are going to be there with aircraft, with spaces on aircraft. But unless the Taliban shift their posture significantly … it is going to be very, very difficult to get many people out,” he said. “We will get some people certainly but to get many people out, as many as we want, is going to be almost impossible in the coming weeks.”

These people will have to make escape to a third country where Canada will process them for resettlement, he said.

The U.S. State Department issued an alert Thursday saying that the American government cannot ensure safe passage to Kabul airport and asking U.S. citizens and permanent residents as well as their spouses and children to make their own way there.

Earlier in the week, Canada evacuated all its diplomats, including Ambassador Reid Sirr, from Afghanistan after Kabul fell to the Taliban out of concern for their safety. This created difficulties for former Afghanistan interpreters and fixers to get processed for special immigration visas. They had to submit their applications online and provide documents, such as passports, that many do not have.

However, ambassadors and employees of the United States, United Kingdom and France remained in Kabul to process visa applications of former Afghanis support staff and organize the evacuation of their nationals.

Retired major-general David Fraser said it’s likely that is one reason other countries have flown out evacuees this week is that they had staff on the ground needed to vet and confirm the documents of those boarding planes.

Unlike other western countries, Canada had not been able to get an aircraft into Hamid Karzai International airport since the Taliban took control of the Afghanistan capital on the weekend.

Flights bound for the United States, Germany, Australia, the Netherlands, France and Italy - which between them have vowed to rescue thousands of people - have been taking off since Kabul fell to the Taliban. However, many of the flights are taking off near-empty after the Taliban formed surrounded the perimeter of the airport.

The Canadian Armed Forces have at least twice made plans to fly to Kabul from the U.S. air base in Kuwait since Monday, but those flights were shelved because of chaos at the city’s airport and priority given to U.S. rescue operations, according to the Canadian official. Another Canadian government official said one plane recently was affected by a service issue. The Globe is not identifying the official, because they were not authorized to discuss aircraft matters.

Mr. Trudeau defended his government’s handling of the rescue operation, saying “there are real impediments on the ground in terms of getting people out.”

Canada has pledged to resettle up to 21,000 Afghan refugees, including the 6,000 support staff and family members. As of Wednesday, more than 800 had arrived in Canada.

Another 15,000 of the total will be Afghans who have fled to a third country and are identified as refugees under the 1951 UN Convention on Refugees. The government said it will likely take about a year to bring that many refugees to Canada.

Mr. Trudeau said he met virtually with members of the Afghan-Canadian community Wednesday night and promised to do continue efforts to bring refugees to Canada.

Mr. Trudeau will participate in an online meeting of G-7 leaders from the U.S., United Kingdom, France, Italy and Japan next week to discuss a common strategy to the situation in Afghanistan. Italy’s Prime Minister Mario Draghi is also working to organize a summit of the Group of 20 major economies on Afghanistan.