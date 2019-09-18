Canadian seniors in focus as election campaign enters second week

Open this photo in gallery Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau speaks in Fredericton on Sept. 18, 2019. JOHN MORRIS/The Associated Press

Older Canadians became a strong policy focus for the Liberals Wednesday as the party officially kicked off the second week of the election campaign.

Speaking in Fredericton, Justin Trudeau pledged that a Liberal government would increase Old Age Security benefits by 10 per cent for people 75 and older.

The Liberal Leader said the measure would give eligible seniors $729 more each year. Seniors who make less than $77,580 a year would receive the full benefit, the party added, noting the increase would take effect in July, 2020, and would be indexed to inflation.

Story continues below advertisement

It would cost $1.63-billion in 2020 and rise to $2.56-billion in 2023, the Liberals said – though they did not provide nonpartisan costing information from the Parliamentary Budget Officer, as other parties have done when making announcements.

The Liberals also announced plans to increase Canada Pension Plan and Quebec Pension Plan survivor benefits for seniors whose spouses have died, from 60 to 75 per cent of the deceased contributors’ monthly pensions. The measure will give widowed seniors as much as $2,080 in additional benefits each year, the Liberals said. (QPP is a provincial program, but campaign officials said a re-elected Liberal government would work with the province to ensure Quebeckers get the increased benefits.) Documents provided by the party did not include costing for this measure, with a campaign spokesperson saying a breakdown will be provided when the Liberal platform is officially released.

“With this new measure, our government is giving those who have lost a loved one some much-needed breathing room as they grieve and adjust to a new life,” Mr. Trudeau said.

According to the daily tracking survey released by Nanos Research on Wednesday, the Conservatives were at 37-per-cent support and the Liberals were at 36 per cent. The NDP stood at 14 per cent, the Greens at 7 per cent, the Bloc Québécois at 4 per cent and the People’s Party at 2 per cent.

Chief data scientist Nik Nanos said Canadians appeared to be coalescing in support around the two front-runners at the expense of the smaller parties.

The poll was sponsored by The Globe and Mail and CTV, with a total of 1,200 Canadians surveyed from Sept. 15-17. It has a margin of error of 2.8 percentage points, 19 times out of 20. Respondents were asked: “If a federal election were held today, could you please rank your top two current local voting preferences?” A report on the results, questions and methodology for this and all surveys can be found at http://tgam.ca/election-polls.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh also made policy a strong focus Wednesday in Sudbury, Ont., where he promised that an NDP government would provide dental care to people whose households make less than $70,000 a year.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The party also pledged a “sliding scale” of coverage for people in the $70,000-to-$90,000 salary range.

Mr. Singh, who held an event at a dental office alongside veteran NDP MP Charlie Angus, said 4.3 million Canadians do not have access to dental care.

The party is looking to deliver a government insurance plan, he said.

“This is an immediate solution,” Mr. Singh said. “We can actually cover so many Canadians that don’t have coverage.”

The Parliamentary Budget Officer said the promise would cost federal coffers $560-million in the current fiscal year, rising to $856-million a year in 2028-29.

In Hamilton, Andrew Scheer said a Conservative government would slash $1.5-billion in funding to large corporations. Mr. Scheer provided a list of government payments and said a Conservative government would review all business subsidy programs to find the $1.5-billion in savings.

Story continues below advertisement

“You shouldn’t have to be a billionaire to get your government’s attention,” Mr. Scheer said.

The Parliamentary Budget Officer said that, due to the nature of the promise, the PBO’s costing would not differ materially from the party’s own.

Mr. Scheer said he would also review innovation programs to ensure they are supporting Canadian companies with patents, technologies and economic benefits that stay in the country.

The Conservatives said in a release that they would strengthen regional development agencies and would focus on economic development, small- and medium-sized businesses and local projects.