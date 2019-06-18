Canadian soldier killed during parachute training exercise in Bulgaria

Open this photo in gallery Bombardier Patrick Labrie, a member of the 2nd Regiment, Royal Canadian Horse Artillery, which is based in Petawawa, Ont. 2019 DND-MND Canada

A Canadian soldier was killed in a parachuting accident in Bulgaria.

Bombardier Patrick Labrie, a member of the 2nd Regiment, Royal Canadian Horse Artillery based in Petawawa, Ont., died from injuries caused by parachute training. The training was part of Exercise Swift Response 19.

“I want to pass on our deepest condolences not only to the family, but also on to all the members that have served with [Mr. Labrie],” the Minister of National Defence, Harjit Sajjan, told reporters on Tuesday.

Mr. Sajjan said an investigation is launched any time an accident such as this occurs.

The accident happened on Monday, General Jonathan Vance, Canada’s chief of the defence staff, confirmed on Twitter.

Lieutenant-General Jean-Marc Lanthier, Commander Canadian Army, offered his condolences to Mr. Labrie’s family and all those affected by his death.

“Not only is his death a painful loss to his family and friends, but we feel this loss across the Canadian Army and throughout the entire military community,” Lt.-Gen. Lanthier said in a statement.

Exercise Swift Response 19 is a multinational airborne field-training exercise being conducted in Bulgaria, Croatia and Romania from June 8 to 27, said the Department of National Defence.

The accident occurred in Cheshnegirovo, Bulgaria.

The training is led annually by the U.S. Army Europe, according to its website. The site says the training will “validate U.S. European Command’s ability to send high readiness forces into a designated area while advancing airborne interoperability among NATO allies.”

Eight NATO countries participated in the training, including Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Britain and the United States. The website also said that multinational training enhances professional relationships and improves overall co-ordination with allies during times of crisis.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also tweeted his condolences to the family on Tuesday. “Bombardier Patrick Labrie’s brave service to our country will not be forgotten,” Mr. Trudeau said.

The Canadian Military Police have begun an investigation, but no further information is available at this time.