Trial in China for Michael Spavor to start Friday; Kovrig’s to begin Monday

Steven ChaseSenior parliamentary reporter
Nathan VanderKlippeAsia correspondent
ottawa and Beijing
Open this photo in gallery

Michael Kovrig, left, and Michal Spavor are shown in these 2018 images taken from video.

The Associated Press

China is commencing trials within days for two Canadians it locked up in apparent retaliation for Ottawa’s 2018 arrest of a Huawei executive wanted by U.S. authorities.

One of them starts Friday and the other Monday, the Canadian government announced Wednesday.

Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor have been incarcerated for 829 days. China alleges they are spies.

“Our embassy in Beijing has been notified that court hearings for Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig are scheduled to take place on March 19 and March 22, respectively,” Foreign Affairs Minister Marc Garneau said in a statement.

He said this development is worrying.

“We believe these detentions are arbitrary, and remain deeply troubled by the lack of transparency surrounding these proceedings,” Mr. Garneau said.

Mr. Spavor is being held in Dandong near the Chinese border with North Korea, while Mr. Kovrig is jailed in Beijing.

The court dates for Mr. Kovrig and Mr. Spavor coincide with high-level meetings between the U.S. and China. Top foreign officials from the two countries will meet in Alaska on Thursday. The Joe Biden administration has made clear that it intends to push Beijing over its treatment of U.S. allies.

Trials in China are regularly completed in a single day.

Canada looks to Biden to free two Michaels jailed in China

The Chinese justice system, which acts at the direction of the Communist Party, convicts nearly 100 per cent of the people who stand trial. The charges against the two Canadians carry a maximum penalty of life in prison.

Canada on Wednesday demanded immediate access to the two Canadians a well as the right for Canadian government representatives to attend the trials.

“Canadian officials are seeking continued consular access to Mr. Spavor and Mr. Kovrig, in accordance with the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations and the China-Canada Consular Agreement, and have also requested to attend the proceedings,” Mr. Garneau said in his statement.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has accused Beijing of concocting what he calls “trumped up charges” against the two men in an effort to apply “political pressure on Canada to release Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou, currently on bail in Vancouver fighting extradition to the United States.

The Joe Biden administration has made clear that it intends to push Beijing over its treatment of U.S. allies. This includes China’s barrage of punitive trade actions against Australia which follows Australian prime minister Scott Morrison’s call for an independent investigation into the origins of COVID-19 which first surfaced in China.

Washington is “not prepared to take substantial steps to improve relations” with China until “a more normal interplay between Canberra and Beijing is established” Kurt Campbell, Mr. Biden’s Indo-Pacific coordinator, told The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age in an interview this week.

The Biden administration has also signalled to the Prime Minister and top officials that they were willing to do all that is possible to win the release of the two Canadians once the review of China-U.S. relations is completed, senior officials in Ottawa told The Globe and Mail. The federal sources are being kept confidential because they were not authorized to speak on these matters.

Taking Mr. Kovrig and Mr. Spavor to trial would be a way for Beijing to demonstrate resolve to the Americans.

“The movement to a trial is highly negative and indicates China doesn’t want to be seen to be pushed around – by the Americans or anyone else,” Gordon Houlden, director emeritus of the University of Alberta China Institute, said.

It’s a sign of “the Chinese laying down a marker of where they stand on this issue. And I don’t think they will be dissuaded from their course by the meeting on Thursday,” he said.

Public statements of concern from the White House for Mr. Kovrig and Mr. Spavor are a demonstration of support, “but that’s not what’s going to lead to opening their jail cells, I’m afraid,” Mr. Houlden said.

The two Canadians were seized by Chinese security agents on Dec. 10, 2018, days after the arrest at the Vancouver airport of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou. She is fighting extradition to the U.S., which accuses her of fraud – an accusation she denies.

In June 2020, Chinese authorities charged Mr. Kovrig with spying on national secrets and intelligence for entities outside the territory of China. Mr. Spavor was charged with spying on national secrets and illegally providing state secrets to entities outside of the territory of China.

In China, a sentence can be announced on the same day, or court authorities can delay issuance of a judgment, in some cases for lengthy periods of time. In 2019, Canadian Fan Wei was sentenced to death on drug charges nearly six years after his case went to trial.

The Canadian government said Wednesday the release of the two Michaels remains a vital goal for Ottawa.

““The arbitrary detention of Mr. Kovrig and Mr. Spavor is a top priority for the Government of Canada and we continue to work tirelessly to secure their immediate release,” the government said.

