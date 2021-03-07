 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Politics

Register
AdChoices

Canadians support harder line against China over treatment of Uyghurs

Robert FifeOttawa Bureau Chief
Steven ChaseSenior parliamentary reporter
Ottawa
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Fujie (Wuhan) Electronics Accessory Co., Ltd. Chinese authorities have loaded large numbers of Uyghur workers onto trains bound for factories thousands of kilometres away from their homes.

Nathan VanderKlippe/The Globe and Mail

A strong majority of Canadians both approve of Parliament’s declaration that China is carrying out genocide against its Uyghur Muslim minority and favour a harder line toward the country, including economic sanctions and moving the 2022 Winter Olympics out of Beijing.

A poll by Nanos Research for The Globe and Mail shows that 83 per cent of Canadians either support or somewhat support the unanimous vote by the House of Commons, declaring Chinese atrocities against Uyghurs and Turkic minorities in Xinjiang to be in contravention of the United Nations’ Genocide Convention.

The survey also found 59 per cent disapprove of the decision by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his cabinet to abstain in the Feb. 22 vote, while 30 per cent approved of the action.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s pretty clear that Canadians see this as genocide and the polls suggest that they are ready for action and a hardline when it comes to responding to the government of China,” Mr. Nanos said.

The poll shows 70 per cent of Canadians support or somewhat support a push by human rights advocates to relocate next year’s winter Olympic games out of Beijing due to human rights violations against Uyghurs.

Canadians also favour economic sanctions. The poll shows 62 per cent would back Ottawa if it joined the United States in imposing economic sanctions against Chinese officials responsible for the brutal treatment of Uyghurs.

“The sanctions are long overdue. The United States has started sanctions almost a year ago and the Prime Minister is still silent,” said Mehet Tohti, the executive director of the Ottawa-based Uyghur Human Rights Advocacy Project. “The government’s silence on crimes of genocide undermines our international credibility.”

The U.S. has imposed Magnitsky-style human-rights sanctions on top Chinese officials over what is taking place in the Xinjiang region. This includes freezing assets and prohibiting targeted officials from conducting financial transactions.

The survey also found 69 per cent of Canadians either support or somewhat support fast-tracking refugee applications from Uyghurs and other Muslims from China. The poll of 1,000 Canadians was conducted between Feb. 29-March 4 and is considered accurate to within 3.1 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

Mr. Nanos attributed the tougher stance against China to an accumulation of issues from cybersecurity concerns of telecommunications gear from Huawei Technology Co Ltd to the incarceration of Canadians Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig as well as Beijing’s decision to block certain Canadian agricultural goods. China’s trade action and imprisonment of the two Michaels on charges of espionage happened shortly after Canada detained Huawei senior executive Meng Wanzhou in December 2018 on a U.S. extradition request over alleged bank fraud relating to American sanctions against Iran.

Story continues below advertisement

“It looks like Canadians are hitting a boiling point on this where they just want to see action and there is less of an attitude to ameliorate China,” Mr. Nanos said.

A United Nations human-rights panel has estimated that as many as one million Uyghurs have been held in detention centres – what China has called vocational training centres – and reports have emerged about Beijing’s efforts to slash this ethnic minority’s birth rate through mass sterilization, forced abortions and mandatory birth control.

The Globe and Mail and BBC reported last week that Beijing is relocating large numbers of Uyghurs to other parts of the country to better assimilate them and thin their population in Xinjiang.

Conservative foreign affair critic Michael Chong says the polling numbers indicate that “Canadians are well ahead of the government” on China and want Ottawa to do more for the Uyghurs. “These are overwhelming numbers,” Mr. Chong said.

Liberal MP Sameer Zuberi said the survey results show Canadians are “highly attuned” to what is taking place in China are looking to Ottawa to do something.

“Once you learn of these crimes against humanity – which Parliament has now called genocide – it shocks the conscience,” he said. Mr. Zuberi said the poll results “certainly say to the government that we must do more … Canadians want to see action.”

Story continues below advertisement

Know what is happening in the halls of power with the day’s top political headlines and commentary as selected by Globe editors (subscribers only). Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the authors of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies