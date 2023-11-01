The federal Conservatives will force a vote in the House of Commons on expanding the government’s carbon price carve-outs to all home heating fuels – a day after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ruled out any other concessions.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre announced the move at a public speech to his caucus on Wednesday morning. The motion was placed on the House Notice Paper, with the vote expected to take place Monday, he said.

The move will put more pressure on the minority government and the fourth place NDP, who support the Liberals in the House of Commons. The vast majority of Liberal and NDP MPs last year voted against a similar Conservative motion to exempt the carbon tax on all forms of home heating fuel.

However, Mr. Trudeau’s decision last week to give a three-year carbon price exemption to home heating oil while still requiring people who use other fuels, like natural gas, to pay the levy has led to accusations of a two-tier system and regional favouritism.

Heating oil is disproportionately used in Atlantic Canada, where the Liberals have their only rural stronghold.

“His latest tactic is to charge higher carbon taxes on some people than on other people, a divide and conquer strategy being condemned even by some New Democrats,” Mr. Poilievre said.

“He wants people to forget that they can’t afford to heat their homes or feed their kids or pay the rent. So he’s going to vilify people in different parts of the country.”

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has also accused the Liberals of dividing the country with its home-heating oil exemption. However, instead of more carbon price carve-outs, his party has called on the federal government to lift the GST from all home heating.

In addition to the carbon-price exemption on home heating oil, the government is also launching a pilot program in Atlantic Canada to cover the costs of switching from oil to heat pumps for lower-income households. It is also doubling the rural carbon price rebate in provinces that are subject to the federal carbon levy, including Ontario and Prairie provinces, as well those on the East Coast.

Mr. Poilievre’s motion says that “given that the government has announced a ‘temporary, three-year pause’ to the federal carbon tax on home heating oil, the House calls on the government to extend that pause to all forms of home heating.”

In Atlantic Canada, government numbers show approximately 30 per cent of households rely on home heating oil. In Ontario, only 2 per cent of households use the fuel, according to Statistics Canada.

However, the Liberals argue that the percentages hide the real impact of the policy change in other regions. For example, numbers provided by Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault’s office show about 266,000 Ontario households that use home-heating oil will also benefit from the carbon-price exemption. In all four Atlantic provinces, about 286,000 households use oil.

Premiers in several provinces have criticized the changes unveiled last week, with Saskatchewan’s Scott Moe threatening to stop collecting fees from the carbon price applied to natural gas in his province.

Mr. Moe and other premiers argue Ottawa should bring in more exemptions, saying that applying a carve-out just to home heating oil is unfair and creates a two-tier system. Mr. Trudeau was unmoved on Tuesday, saying the federal government’s decision to keep the carbon levy on other fuels, such as natural gas, was final.

“There will absolutely not be any other carve-outs or suspensions of the price on pollution,” Mr. Trudeau told reporters on his way into Question Period on Parliament Hill Tuesday.

