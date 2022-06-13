Caroline Simard, vice-chairperson of broadcasting at the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission, has been appointed as Canada’s new elections watchdog.

The chief electoral officer of Canada, Stephane Perrault, today announced that Simard would start as commissioner of Canada elections in August.

The commissioner is responsible for enforcement of elections law and conducts investigations into breaches, along with other enforcement activities.

Perrault said in a statement that Simard will contribute to protecting the integrity of the voting system and maintaining the public’s trust in federal elections.

Simard takes over from Yves Cote, who is finishing a 10-year term as commissioner of Canada elections.

Perrault thanked Cote for his tireless work and dedication to serving Canadians, not just as elections commissioner but throughout his career in the public service.

For subscribers: Get exclusive political news and analysis by signing up for the Politics Briefing.