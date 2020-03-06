 Skip to main content

Politics

Register
AdChoices
Opinion

Casting himself to the right of Peter MacKay, Erin O’Toole is Kenney’s man for Conservative leadership

John Ibbitson
John Ibbitson
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Erin O’Toole is casting himself well to the right of Peter MacKay, while also emphasizing his commitment to protecting LGBTQ and women’s rights.

Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS

Erin O’Toole’s bid for the Conservative leadership received a huge boost, Thursday, when Jason Kenney endorsed his campaign, while obliquely criticizing Mr. O’Toole’s principal opponent, Peter MacKay.

Mr. MacKay, as leader of the former Progressive Conservatives and minister of foreign affairs, defence and justice in the Harper government, is well known to both party and country; there is a bit of juggernaut feel to his machine.

But Mr. Kenney is a leading voice within the conservative movement. And in his message to party members, he made it clear that he was more impressed with Mr. O’Toole than with Mr. MacKay. The gist was all there in one sentence (I have added the paragraphed letters.):

Story continues below advertisement

The Conservative Party, wrote Mr. Kenney, needs “a leader (a) who will unite our party, (b) who speaks French, (c) who can win in suburban Ontario, and (d) who will fight for a fair deal for Western Canada.”

(a) Mr. MacKay hails from the Red Tory wing of the party. Margaret Thatcher would have called him “a wet.” Blue Conservatives like Mr. Kenney would have trouble with Mr. MacKay as leader, risking party unity.

Mr. O’Toole is casting himself well to the right of Mr. MacKay, while also emphasizing his commitment to protecting LGBTQ and women’s rights. Mr. Kenney clearly believes this is the best approach to hold the Conservative coalition together.

(b) Mr. Kenney, who is fluently bilingual, is much more confident in Mr. O’Toole’s command of French than of Mr. MacKay’s.

(c) Mr. O’Toole’s riding is in the 905, the all-important band of seats surrounding Toronto. Mr. MacKay’s old riding was in rural Nova Scotia.

(d) Mr. O’Toole, better than Mr. MacKay, understands the aspirations and grievances of Conservatives in Western Canada – a crucial endorsement from a leading Western Conservative, when there is no major candidate from the West.

Victory comes to Conservatives when they win suburban Ontario and the West. The Premier of Alberta is telling Conservatives that Mr. O’Toole is better equipped to forge that coalition.

Story continues below advertisement

The Kenney endorsement overshadowed another important development. Earlier in the day the O’Toole campaign released a preview of its policy platform that contains a powerful, if highly controversial, proposal.

Under Prime Minister O’Toole, for the first time ever, the federal government would invoke the Constitution’s notwithstanding clause. The purpose would be to overrule the Supreme Court, which struck down mandatory minimum sentences that the Harper government had imposed for certain serious crimes.

“I don’t think the notwithstanding clause is some third rail that can never be touched,” Mr. O’Toole said Thursday in a phone interview, before Mr. Kenney released his statement. “It should be used sparingly and appropriately” to assert the supremacy of Parliament.

From a Conservative perspective, Liberals respond to gun violence by further limiting the legitimate rights of gun owners. Conservatives favour tougher mandatory sentences for gun-related crimes. If the courts say that approach is unconstitutional, Mr. O’Toole thinks that’s what the notwithstanding clause is there for.

This latest announcement comes on top of previous O’Toole commitments to kill off CBC English-language television and its digital news service, and to toughen the law around blockading critical infrastructure.

Prior to the race, Mr. O’Toole was viewed by those inside the Ottawa bubble as a likeable moderate. So there is some surprise that he is running such a strongly conservative campaign.

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. O’Toole believes he has been consistent. “Is there more urgency, is there more passion" than when he ran for the leadership in 2017? “Absolutely.”

But he was always true blue, Mr. O’Toole insists. He sees no contradiction in being strongly conservative on law-and-order issues while supporting LGBTQ rights and the rights of women.

The Durham MP believes that Canadians have lost faith in governments, as separatist sentiment rises in the West, asylum claimants cross the border from the United States into Canada unimpeded, and protesters hold the government and economy hostage through illegal blockades.

Peter MacKay is running the classic front-runners campaign of saying little of substance, while counting on his name and his machine to deliver the vote. Erin O’Toole is trying to upset that juggernaut. And now a very powerful force within the party has offered his support. This could get interesting.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies