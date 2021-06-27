 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Politics

Infrastructure Minister Catherine McKenna retiring from politics after leading Ottawa’s carbon-pricing plan

Infrastructure and Communities Minister Catherine McKenna rises in the House of Commons following Question Period Monday March 22, 2021 in Ottawa. McKenna is announcing a $1.5-billion program designed to spur green building through retrofits, upgrades and new construction. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Infrastructure Minister Catherine McKenna has decided not to run for re-election.

Her decision opens up some prime political real estate — Ottawa Centre — which could become a launching pad for former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney should he decide to run for the Liberals in the next election.

McKenna has held the riding since 2015 when she wrestled it away from the New Democrats.

McKenna is to hold a news conference Monday to announce her decision, but The Canadian Press has obtained an advance copy of her remarks.

She says she wants to spend more time with her three children and devote her professional energies to the fight against climate change.

McKenna, who oversaw the introduction of the federal government’s carbon pricing plan as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s first environment minister, has offered to continue serving as Infrastructure minister until an election is called.

