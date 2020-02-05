 Skip to main content

Politics

Register
AdChoices

Champagne demands black boxes from downed Ukrainian airliner be sent to France

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne speaks in Ottawa, on Feb. 5, 2020.

Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Canada has asked for international help to pressure Iran to give up the black boxes recovered from the wreckage of Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752, says Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne.

He and Transport Minister Marc Garneau have met the leaders of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), which is based in Montreal, to try to break a logjam over the data recorders.

Iran retrieved the data recorders but doesn’t have the equipment to extract the information from them. Champagne said Canada wants the black boxes sent to France for analysis, while Iran has asked other countries to lend it the gear so it can do the analysis itself.

Story continues below advertisement

“Obviously we’re standing up for the families – we’ll always do that. Not only we’re standing up as Canada, but I think now the world is watching and saying, ‘Hold on for a minute, there’s an international convention to which Iran is a party to, and now they have to abide by that.’ And that’s why we’re going to the UN body,” Champagne said.

Champagne said he would be having a telephone conversation with the Iranian foreign minister Wednesday afternoon.

“We are going to be talking about the black box. Obviously, we are going to be talking about the investigation, we are going to be talking about compensation,” Champagne said.

Iran admits its air defences shot missiles at the plane in January, saying troops mistook the civilian airliner for something hostile. Tensions were high: Iran had just fired ballistic missiles at American and coalition bases in neighbouring Iraq in retaliation for the U.S.’s killing of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad.

All 176 people aboard the Ukrainian plane, including 138 who were headed for Canada, were killed when it crashed outside Tehran. Fifty-seven of them were Canadian citizens and 29 more were permanent residents. Many were students and academics returning to Canada after spending the December break in Iran.

Because the crash was in Iran, its own aviation authority has command of the investigation, but it’s supposed to follow ICAO guidelines for conducting it. Among other things, those say that black boxes should be “opened” and analyzed without delay.

“Now we’re close to a month and we’re going to be making sure the Iranian regime understands,” Champagne said.

Story continues below advertisement

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies