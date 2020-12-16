 Skip to main content
Champagne keen to partner with new Biden administration to fight climate change, COVID-19

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne takes part in a year-end interview with The Canadian Press at Global Affairs Canada, in Ottawa, on Dec. 16, 2020.

Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says the incoming Biden administration in the United States will help stabilize the world order and give North America a good shot at beating COVID-19 and fighting climate change.

Champagne, who did an unusual amount of jet-setting during the pandemic this past year, says he wants to kick off 2021 with a post-inauguration visit to Washington to connect with Antony Blinken, Biden’s nominee for secretary of state.

Champagne tells The Canadian Press the incoming Democratic administration of president-elect Joe Biden won’t mean an end to the protectionism that has bedevilled Canada-U.S. relations for more than a century.

But Champagne says Biden himself, his Montreal-educated vice-president-elect Kamala Harris, and Blinken all know Canada well.

Blinken will play the key role in delivering on Biden’s promise to re-engage the U.S. with world, reversing President Donald Trump’s “America First” foreign policy.

Champagne says Canada wants to work side-by-side with what has traditionally been its closest ally and friend, and he wants to deliver that message to Blinken personally and as early as the pandemic allows.

