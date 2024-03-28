Open this photo in gallery: Canada's chief electoral officer, Stéphane Perrault, testifies today at a commission of inquiry into foreign meddling allegations and how the government responded to them.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Canada’s Chief Electoral Officer Stéphane Perrault says he doesn’t have the authority to investigate whether some donors were encouraged to provide campaign contributions in the 2021 election to candidates favoured by China – donations for which they allegedly received a tax credit from the federal government.

Lawyers for the public inquiry into foreign interference pressed Mr. Perrault Thursday on a report by The Globe and Mail in February, 2023 that outlined a funding scheme to help elect politicians who would be uncritical of China.

The chief electoral officer said his agency looked into the allegations but could not find enough evidence to forward the matter to the office of the Commissioner of Elections, which has the mandate to investigate and enforce election laws.

Diaspora groups outline breadth of intimidation by hostile foreign states

Documents drawn from a series of Canadian Security Intelligence Service operations illustrated how an orchestrated Chinese state machine was operating in Canada with two primary aims: to ensure that a minority Liberal government was returned in 2021, and that certain Conservative candidates identified by China were defeated.

According to a CSIS report from Dec. 20, 2021, sympathetic donors were urged to make donations to favoured candidates. Those political campaigns later quietly, and illegally, returned part of the contribution – “the difference between the original donation and the government’s refund” – back to the donors.

The chief electoral officer said they have looked into such alleged behaviour.

“There were allegations about money that were considered as contributions and then that was spent to reimburse a political expenditure,” Mr. Perrault told the inquiry. “We made an analysis to see if there was not a very close relationship between the monies coming from a donor to someone who receives compensation for services but we did not see anything to justify a reference to the commissioner.”

A timeline of events that led to the public inquiry into foreign interference

He conceded it was difficult to track hidden transactions because Election Canada only has access to overall campaign expenses and not all invoices and justifying documents.

‘We asked for that from Parliament on many occasions but we don’t have access now,” he said.

Commissioner Marie-Josée Hogue then asked if it was fair to say the audits they conducted were limited: “That is what we are saying,” Mr. Perrault replied.

Other tactics that The Globe reported on were undeclared cash donations to political campaigns or having business owners hire international Chinese students and “assign them to volunteer in electoral campaigns on a full-time basis.”

In testimony before the inquiry, Mr. Perrault also acknowledged that CSIS had alerted his office in 2019 to a “fact situation that could involve foreign interference related to voting in the nomination contest in the riding of Don Valley North.”

The nomination was won by Liberal Han Dong, who went on to capture the riding in the 2019 election.

Mr. Perrault said the matter was referred to the Commissioner of Elections Canada but he also told the inquiry that the allegations were not related to foreign interference. He declined further comment but noted he testified in camera about the matter before inquiry lawyers.

Explainer: Foreign interference FAQs: What to expect from the public inquiry and how we got here

In his May, 2023 findings on foreign interference, Special Rapporteur David Johnston ruled that “irregularities were observed with Mr. Dong’s nomination in 2019,” and “there is well-grounded suspicion that the irregularities were tied to the PRC consulate in Toronto, with whom Mr. Dong maintains relationships.”

But Mr. Johnston said his team did not conclude that those “strange practices” could be attributed to the Chinese consulate in Toronto despite “well-grounded suspicion.”

“In reviewing the intelligence, I did not find evidence that Mr. Dong was aware of the irregularities or the PRC Consulate’s potential involvement in his nomination,” his report said.

Mr. Dong left the governing Liberal caucus to sit as an Independent last year after Global News alleged that he discussed China’s detention of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor with China’s consul general in Toronto and advised Beijing to delay freeing the two men. Mr. Dong has strongly denied the report and is suing Global News.

In his testimony, Mr. Perrault said “foreign interference represents a unique threat” to elections, but acknowledged it is a complex issue to deal with.