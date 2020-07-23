 Skip to main content
Chief of the defence staff Jonathan Vance announces retirement

Chief of the Defence Staff Jonathan Vance, Canada’s top soldier, is retiring from the military.

Gen. Vance said in a statement on Thursday he has informed the Prime Minister, the Defence Minister and the Governor-General that he intends to relinquish command of the Canadaian Armed Forces in the months to come.

“The selection of a new Chief of Defence Staff and a subsequent change of command date with be determined by the government,” he said in a post on Twitter.

Gen. Vance also said that the members of the Canadian Armed Forces have been an inspiration for his life.

“Now in my 39th year of service, and in my sixth year as CDS, and with the CAF gaining an even stronger strategic posture I am excited at the prospect of a new CDS being appointed to lead the profession of arms in Canada and take you even further,” he said.

He also said that until he relinquishes command that he will serve the members of the armed forces and Canadians with the same energy and effort that he always has.

“In the meantime remember, you mean everything to Canada, you are more important to the success of this nation than most will ever know and I am so very proud to be counted among your ranks,” he said.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued a statement thanking Gen. Vance for his years of service and congratulating him on his upcoming retirement.

Gen. Vance has held his position since July 2015.

“As Canada’s longest serving Chief of the Defence Staff, he has led the Canadian Armed Forces as they defended our country against military threats, and deployed overseas to confront adversaries and support our allies,” Mr. Trudeau said.

He said the recruitment process was under way for a replacement for Gen. Vance.

