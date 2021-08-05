 Skip to main content
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track on the Olympic Games
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track onthe Olympics Games
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Politics

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Chief public health officer Theresa Tam says voting can be done safely despite COVID-19 pandemic

Ottawa, Ontario
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Canada’s chief public health officer is confident people will be able to cast ballots safely in an expected federal election, despite a fourth wave of COVID-19 fuelled by the highly contagious Delta variant.

Dr. Theresa Tam says safety protocols can be put in place to minimize the risk of voting in person, as has been done in recent provincial elections.

She says Canada’s high rate of vaccinations also provides additional protection.

Story continues below advertisement

Tam notes that anyone who feels at risk can always opt to vote by mail instead.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is widely expected to pull the plug on his minority Liberal government this month for an election in mid to late September.

Trudeau continued Thursday to dodge questions about an imminent election call, insisting his government is focused on the pandemic and urging all Canadians to get vaccinated.

“There’s definitely ways to vote safely,” Tam said during a pandemic briefing Thursday.

“Certainly, if there’s a mail-in option, people can take advantage of that … I think it’s great to have an option but in-person voting can be done safely.”

Tam’s deputy, Dr. Howard Njoo, said it will be important for voters and politicians alike to follow local and provincial public health protocols during the campaign, particularly as they travel across the country.

“For me, with all the public measures that are in place, it shouldn’t be an issue if we want to vote in person or use other means to vote,” Njoo said in French.

Story continues below advertisement

“But the most important thing if there is to be an election will be to vote.”

Chief electoral officer Stephane Perrault told The Canadian Press earlier this week that Elections Canada is ready to conduct an election that will be safe and produce trustworthy results, despite ongoing challenges of the pandemic.

The agency has stocked up on face masks, sanitizers, single-use pencils and Plexiglas partitions to ensure the safety of voters and poll workers.

It is also braced to issue as many as five million mail-in ballots – a dramatic increase over the 2019 election when fewer than 50,000 Canadians chose to vote by mail.

Perrault warned that Canadians will not be able to learn final results on election night, as they’re accustomed to doing.

That’s because mail-in ballots will not be counted until the day after the election, in order to allow them to be received right up to the last minute before polls close and to give election officials time subsequently to carefully conduct checks to ensure no one who voted by mail also cast a ballot in person.

Story continues below advertisement

In a worst-case scenario, Perrault said it could take two to five days to complete the mail-in ballot count.

Depending on the number of mail-in ballots, that could mean Canadians will have to wait a day or more to learn the winners in close-fought ridings or even to find out which party will form government.

Know what is happening in the halls of power with the day’s top political headlines and commentary as selected by Globe editors (subscribers only). Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies