Chief Statistician defends effort to obtain Canadian banking records

The head of Statistics Canada is defending plans to obtain Canadians’ detailed banking records but is asking the federal Privacy Commissioner for advice on how to move ahead.

Chief Statistician Anil Arora posted a statement on Twitter Wednesday morning after the issue landed on the floor of the House of Commons this week.

“Traditional statistics gathering methods are no longer sufficient to accurately measure Canada’s economy and social changes,” Mr. Arora wrote. “It is our duty to leverage the best methods and sources to provide facts to Canadians when they need it while providing the highest level of protection of privacy and confidentiality.”

Story continues below advertisement

The statement describes the effort as a pilot project and says Statscan has asked Privacy Commissioner Daniel Therrien for guidance.

“I understand the concerns that Canadians have, and want to assure them that their personal information is carefully protected, and never shared publicly,” Mr. Arora wrote.

Conservative MPs accused the Liberal government this week of allowing the agency to create “Big Brother on steroids” through a plan to obtain unprecedented access to personal information.

In recent years, the agency has said it needs to find new ways of obtaining data in light of the fact that fewer Canadians are willing to answer traditional phone surveys.

During a two-hour briefing with reporters on Oct. 11, four senior Statscan officials outlined the agency’s “modernization” plan to address this concern. They said private companies – including banks, retailers and cellphone companies – are currently gathering large volumes of data on Canadians. While some of that information is already shared with Statscan so it can produce regular reports on economic growth, employment and inflation, the agency officials argued there are opportunities for efficiencies.

Statscan is proposing that banks and other businesses provide the agency with raw, non-anonymized data. Statscan would then do the work of removing individual names.

The officials said they were aware that this practice raises privacy concerns, but said the agency has a long history of protecting personal information and is working with Mr. Therrien on the details.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Therrien’s office said some companies have expressed concerns as to why Statscan is requesting detailed customer information such as phone records, credit bureau reports and electricity bills.

Global News reported this week that the agency sent letters to the banking sector indicating it plans to collect “individual-level financial transactions data” and social insurance numbers in order to develop a “new institutional personal information bank.”

The Canadian Bankers Association said it was surprised, as the sector was under the impression that the plan was still in the exploratory stages.

Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains, who is responsible for Statscan, accused the Conservatives Tuesday of opposing facts. During Question Period, he pointed out that the previous, Conservative government scrapped the mandatory long-form census – a key source of data for Statscan – which the Liberals revived when they came to power.

“Members opposite fundamentally have an issue when it comes to data because they do not believe in facts,” Mr. Bains said. “They do not believe in data."