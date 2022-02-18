Children stand in a crowd, as truckers and supporters continue to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates, in Ottawa on Feb. 18.LARS HAGBERG/Reuters

Ottawa police say convoy demonstrators have put children between a massive law enforcement operation and the protest site that has occupied the downtown core for three weeks.

Families with children could be seen among the protesters Friday, as a line of hundreds of police officers, backed by armoured tactical vehicles, advanced on demonstrators blockading streets around Parliament Hill. Speaking at a press conference Friday, interim police chief Steve Bell said the force has plans to ensure children are not harmed in the operation, adding that he is shocked and surprised to see children put in the middle of it.

“We will continue to look after their safety and security, but we implore all the parents who have kids in there – get the kids out of there. They do not need to be in the middle of this. It is not a safe place for them,” he said.

Children have been a fixture at the demonstrations, jumping on bouncy castles inside the protest zone and playing in the streets. Ottawa police have publicly expressed concern about children living in trucks downtown, where they face frigid temperatures, loud air horns and diesel fumes.

Children’s Aid to assess sanitation, safety of kids living in trucks involved in Ottawa protest

Police arrest at least 70 protesters, remove trucks in effort to clear Ottawa blockade

In a statement Friday, the Children’s Aid Society of Ottawa (CASO) said no children or youth had been transferred to its care.

“CASO has teams on standby in the event that a child/children are either at imminent risk or become separated from their parent during police action. CASO’s goal is to reunite families where it is safe to do so, as quickly as possible,” it said.

At the corner of Rideau Street and Sussex Drive, one woman, accompanied by two children on foot, tried to push a stroller with a child in it through lines of police. She was turned away by officers. She declined to give her name to The Globe but, in French, said that she was with the convoy.

Peter Ravensbergen was in the crowd with his family on Friday, but they weren’t near the police line. Mr. Ravensbergen, whose family runs a flower farm in southwestern Ontario, brought two of his sons with him to Ottawa for the first weekend of the protests. Now back for the long weekend, he brought more of his children, ranging in age from 10 to 16. The family is staying in a nearby hotel and plans to be there all weekend.

“I brought my kids here so they can see what’s actually going on. That this is supposed to be a free country and we’re not being treated like it is,” he said, when asked how he responds to police asking parents to take their children out of the area.

Tara Collins, an associate professor at Ryerson University’s School of Child and Youth Care, said she is worried about whether the children in the demonstrations are receiving basic care.

“What about the quality of sleep? What about their right to education? What about their right to protection? What kind of ear damage have they had? Have they had enough food? Have they had adequate sanitation?” she said.

A person wears a tinfoil hat in front of a row of police as truckers and their supporters continue to protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates in Ottawa on Friday.PATRICK DOYLE/Reuters 1 of 52

Police officers surround a truck as they attempt to dismantle the trucker-led protests which continued in Ottawa on Friday.BRETT GUNDLOCK/The New York Times 2 of 52

Police and protestors face off as officers attempt to end the protest against COVID-19 restrictions in Ottawa on Friday.BRETT GUNDLOCK/The New York Times 3 of 52

A Toronto Police mounted unit charges through the crowd in a dispersion tactic as police take action to put an end to a protests in Ottawa.Justin Tang/CP 4 of 52

Mounted police officers take position to move protesters back as they attempt to clear the demonstrators in Ottawa.CARLOS OSORIO/Reuters 5 of 52

Police deploy in a massive operation to clear the trucker-led protests against COVID-19 vaccine mandates that have disrupted the capital for three weeks, with several arrests made.DAVE CHAN/AFP 6 of 52

A demonstrator is taken into custody as the police begin to break up a protest organized by truck drivers opposing vaccine mandates on Friday in Ottawa.Scott Olson/Getty Images 7 of 52

Police move in to break up a protest in Ottawa organized by truck drivers opposing vaccine mandates on Friday.Scott Olson/Getty Images 8 of 52

Police face off with demonstrators during a trucker-led protest over pandemic health rules and the Trudeau government, in Ottawa on Friday.ED JONES/AFP 9 of 52

Police officers clash with demonstrators, as truckers and supporters continue to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates, in Ottawa.LARS HAGBERG/Reuters 10 of 52

A police officer removes a man from a vehicle as they work to end a protest in opposition to COVID-19 restrictions in Ottawa.CARLOS OSORIO/Reuters 11 of 52

Police move in to arrest participants in the trucker protest in Ottawa on Friday.BRETT GUNDLOCK/The New York Times 12 of 52

A protester stands on top of his vehicle to watch police officers surrounding vehicles in a blockade on Rideau Street, as they aim to end an ongoing protest against COVID-19 measures.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press 13 of 52

A Canadian flag is held up by a protester as police move the line up as they work to end a protest, which started in opposition to mandatory COVID-19 vaccine mandates in Ottawa.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press 14 of 52

Police officers arrest a participant in the trucker protest in Ottawa, Twenty-two days after a trucker convoy first rumbled into the Canadian capital to protest pandemic restrictions.BRETT GUNDLOCK/The New York Times 15 of 52

Protesters kneel in front of Surete du Quebec officers forming an enclosure around blockaded vehicles on Rideau Street.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press 16 of 52

Armed police officer deploy in Ottawa to clear the trucker-led protests against COVID-19 health restrictions, with several arrests made.DAVE CHAN/AFP 17 of 52

Police officers push back protestors, as truckers and supporters continue to protest in Ottawa.BLAIR GABLE/Reuters 18 of 52

Police officers stand guard as truckers and supporters continue to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates on Wellington Street in Ottawa on Friday.SHANNON STAPLETON/Reuters 19 of 52

Police clear space as they work to bring a protest, which started in opposition to mandatory COVID-19 vaccine mandates in Ottawa.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press 20 of 52

Mounted police officers watch on, as truckers and supporters continue to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates, in Ottawa.LARS HAGBERG/Reuters 21 of 52

Police officers stand next to vehicles, as truckers and supporters continue to protest in Ottawa.CARLOS OSORIO/Reuters 22 of 52

Kids walk to their hotel to get medicine for their father who is a trucker in a wheelchair, as truckers and supporters continue to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates, in Ottawa.CARLOS OSORIO/Reuters 23 of 52

A person holds up a book while police officers walk past, as truckers and supporters continue to protest in Ottawa.LARS HAGBERG/Reuters 24 of 52

Police officers stand on the roof of a building, as truckers and supporters continue to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates, in Ottawa.LARS HAGBERG/Reuters 25 of 52

Police encounter protesters near the trucks parked on Capitol Hill in Ottawa.Robert Bumsted/The Associated Press 26 of 52

Police officers on horses ride near Rideau Centre, as truckers and supporters continue to protest in Ottawa,CARLOS OSORIO/Reuters 27 of 52

A police officer stands on a tyre, as truckers and supporters continue to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates, in Ottawa.CARLOS OSORIO/Reuters 28 of 52

Police confront demonstrators against Covid-19 mandates in Ottawa.ANDREJ IVANOV/AFP 29 of 52

Police officers detain a man, as truckers and supporters continue to protest in Ottawa.CARLOS OSORIO/Reuters 30 of 52

A protester is taken into custody by police officers on Colonel By Drive near the truck blockade in Ottawa.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press 31 of 52

Police officers and protestors stand beside Rideau Centre, as truckers and supporters continue to protest in Ottawa.BLAIR GABLE/Reuters 32 of 52

A lineup of police officers assemble on Colonel By Drive near the truck blockade in Ottawa.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press 33 of 52

Police officers on horseback and an armoured vehicle are shown near the site of a trucker blockade in Ottawa.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press 34 of 52

Police officers walk, as truckers and supporters continue to protest coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine mandates, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, February 18, 2022. REUTERS/Lars HagbergLARS HAGBERG/Reuters 35 of 52

A protest truck is towed as police begin to clear demonstrators against Covid-19 mandates in Ottawa.ANDREJ IVANOV/AFP 36 of 52

Tow truck driver rests as he waits to remove vehicles blocking streets, as truckers and supporters continue to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates, in Ottawa.PATRICK DOYLE/Reuters 37 of 52

Police officers keep an eye on a vehicle as it approaches next to trucks parked as part of the protests in Ottawa.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press 38 of 52

A snowman blocks a street during the trucker convoy protest against COVID-19 mandates, in Ottawa.ANDREJ IVANOV/AFP 39 of 52

A protestor steps down from his boat, where he has been staying while participating in a blockade by truck drivers opposing vaccine mandates near Parliament Hill in Ottawa.Scott Olson/Getty Images North America 40 of 52

Tow trucks wait to remove vehicles blocking streets, as truckers and supporters continue to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates, in Ottawa.PATRICK DOYLE/Reuters 41 of 52

A man holds a Canadian flag in front of the parliament, as truckers and supporters continue to protest vaccine mandates, in Ottawa.BLAIR GABLE/Reuters 42 of 52

A protester walks past a truck surrounded by snow following an overnight storm in Ottawa.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press 43 of 52

A police officer watches as a truck drives away leaving the protest site in Ottawa.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press 44 of 52

Police officers walk around vehicles parked in downtown Ottawa, after taking protesters into custody.COLE BURSTON/The Canadian Press 45 of 52

Police officers enter a blockade protest truck parked in downtown Ottawa.COLE BURSTON/The Canadian Press 46 of 52

Police officers detain a man, as truckers and supporters continue to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates, in Ottawa.CARLOS OSORIO/Reuters 47 of 52

Police officers stand guard, as truckers and supporters continue to protest in Ottawa.BLAIR GABLE/Reuters 48 of 52

An OPP officer mans a roadblock along Wellington Streetcon the 22nd day of a protest against COVID-19 measures that has grown into a broader anti-government protest, in Ottawa.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press 49 of 52

Two men sit in a hot tub as demonstrators continue to protest the vaccine mandates in Ottawa.DAVE CHAN/AFP 50 of 52

Police patrol through a demonstration organized by truck drivers opposing vaccine mandates in Ottawa, Ontario.Scott Olson/Getty Images North America 51 of 52

Demonstrators embrace during a protest by truck drivers over pandemic health rules and the Trudeau government, outside the parliament of Canada in Ottawa.ED JONES/AFP 52 of 52

Grant Wilson, president of the Canadian Children’s Rights Council, wrote to the Children’s Aid Society of Ottawa on Friday, urging it to ask for emergency funding from the federal and provincial governments to take children caught up in the demonstrations into its care. He said that in the case of a parent being detained, efforts should be made to ensure the child can stay with their parent, separate from others, in order to minimize potential trauma.

Canada is a party to the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, which states that the best interests of the child should be a primary consideration in all actions concerning children.

Bringing a child to to an illegal protest is not in their best interest, said Christina Clark-Kazak, an associate professor of public and international affairs at the University of Ottawa who has been studying child rights for more than 20 years. She called the protests in Ottawa one of the most blatant abuses of adult power she has ever seen, as parents are using their own children as “human shields.”

“Children seem to be instrumentalized in this context. Children are not the property of their parents or other adults. They are human beings with human rights,” Prof. Clark-Kazak said.

“I think there was a deliberate attempt by some in the convoy to use children as a way to reduce the ability of the police to act effectively.”

With files from Marieke Walsh and the Canadian Press

The massive police operation in Ottawa to clear the trucker protest continued on Friday afternoon, with 70 arrests and vehicles being towed that had been part of the blockade near Parliament. Interim police chief Steve Bell told a news conference that the police will operate 24/7 to clear the protest. The Globe and Mail

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.