China ramps up bullying and intimidation tactics in Canada: report

Chinese diplomats and supporters of the Communist Party of China are increasingly resorting to “threats, bullying and harassment” to intimidate and silence activists in Canada, including those raising concerns about democracy and civil rights in Hong Kong and Beijing’s mistreatment of Uyghurs, Tibetans and Falun Gong practitioners, a new report says.

A coalition of human-rights groups led by Amnesty International Canada also says Ottawa’s timid response to this foreign interference is exacerbating the problem. “Chinese state actors have almost certainly become emboldened by the inadequate responses of Canadian officials,” the coalition writes.

The report, Harassment & Intimidation of Individuals in Canada Working on China-related Human Rights Concerns, also sounds the alarm over what it calls a disturbing trend of escalating intimidation and interference at Canadian schools and universities. “Consequently, academic freedom and freedom of expression of university students in Canada speaking out on China has been increasingly stifled, as many individuals fear that Chinese government or consular agents are monitoring their speech or their activities.”

It calls for a public inquiry into threats at Canadian schools and recommends that Ottawa set up a monitoring office to collect complaints of harassment and refer incidents to police.

It also asks the federal government to expel Chinese diplomats where necessary or enact sanctions on them if the evidence warrants such measures.

The coalition’s report documents incidents of Chinese harassment between July, 2019, and March, 2020, aimed at “suppressing dissidents and mobilizing overseas Chinese communities to act as agents of China’s political interests.

“The Canadian government must treat this issue with increased urgency, as it has resulted in insecurity and fear for human rights defenders in Canada working on Chinese human rights issues.”

At his daily news conference Tuesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sidestepped a question about what his government is doing to stop China’s intimidation tactics in Canada.

“The Canadian government has always highlighted concerns about human rights and respect for basic human democracies and liberties with every country that we engage with around the world, including China,” he said. “We are strong supporters and defenders of free speech and the right to protest.”

Beijing’s attempts to dampen criticism in Canada of its authoritarian regime has been taking place amid a historic chill in bilateral relations that began in late 2018, after China arrested Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor in apparent retaliation for the arrest in Vancouver of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou on a U.S. extradition warrant.

Two other Canadian citizens, Robert Schellenberg and Fan Wei, have subsequently been sentenced to death in China for drug offences.

The report also urges Ottawa to consider passing legislation that would require the registration of Canadian citizens acting as agents for foreign governments, similar to what Australia has enacted.

Pro-democracy activists raising concerns about China’s crackdown in Hong Kong are among the chief targets of intimidation now, the report says, noting how “aggressive, threatening and intimidating” pro-Beijing activists showed up to counter demonstrations in 2019 in Toronto, Vancouver, Halifax, Montreal, Ottawa and Richmond, B.C., as well as at universities.

In recent months, the report says, supporters of democracy in Hong Kong have felt increasingly threatened by groups of provocateurs, believed to be primarily Chinese citizens studying in Canada, who use aggressive countermeasures such as dismantling protest installations, instigating physical confrontations or verbally assaulting demonstrators.

The coalition also cites numerous reports of Hong Kong supporters and activists who have faced individual harassment and intimidation. In particular, core organizers of Hong Kong support groups say they have been the targets of cyberattacks around symbolic dates such as the anniversary of the June 4 Tiananmen Square massacre.

For instance, Cherie Wong, executive director of Alliance Canada Hong Kong, has faced serious threats since at least July, 2019, when she became a vocal leader in Canada’s Hong Kong community. Ms. Wong describes being subjected to “coordinated social media attacks," including rape and death threats, which escalated after her participation in an October, 2019, demonstration in Ottawa.

The report says Gloria Fung, president of Canada-Hong Kong Link, has also faced significant cyberattacks, harassment and intimidation.

The coalition says Chinese authorities “cannot be directly implicated” in many of the incidents highlighted in the report, but it “considers the scale and consistency of rights violations, over a prolonged period, to be consistent with a coordinated Chinese state-sponsored campaign to target political, ethnic, religious and spiritual groups and individual activists who raise concerns about China’s human rights record.”

There have been a number of incidents in Ottawa, Calgary and Winnipeg involving threats, bullying and harassment of practitioners of the Falun Gong spiritual movement, which is banned in China.

At universities, the report notes, China’s United Front Works Department, which handles propaganda and overseas influence operations, operates through Chinese students and scholars associations on Canadian campuses and in other Western countries. It says these associations are “tasked with monitoring Chinese students on school campuses abroad and have been central to stifling free speech on topics related to human rights and democracy that are sensitive for the Chinese government.”

Confucius Institutes at Canadian universities also parrot Beijing’s propaganda, the coalition says, noting that the University of Manitoba, McMaster University, McGill University, the University of Sherbrooke and the British Columbia Institute of Technology have all cancelled their funding partnerships with the institutes, which spread propaganda to “change Canadians’ views about China.”

The report says Tibetan-Canadian student leader Chemi Lhamo has faced aggressive online abuse, death threats, harassment and monitoring by Chinese students, possibly linked to the Chinese consulate, due to her advocacy work for Tibet. “Moreover, in 2019, a Tibet organization suspected to be a Chinese government front organization was found to be propagating misinformation as a way to further Chinese interests and undermine support for Tibet in Canadian society.”

Chinese-Canadians have also been denied entry into China, improperly detained, subjected to bullying and intimidation at Chinese airports and ultimately forced to leave China despite entering the country legitimately, the report says. As well, certain prominent pro-democracy activists have been the longstanding target of threats, harassment and smear campaigns against their reputation.