Politics

China, Russia conducting ‘brazen’ inference in Canada, intelligence committee warns

Robert FifeOttawa Bureau Chief
Steven Chase
Ottawa
Parliament’s national intelligence and security committee is warning that China and Russia are increasingly conducting foreign interference activities in Canada and trying to influence politicians, academics, students and the media here.

In a report tabled in the House of Commons and Senate Thursday, the all-party committee outlined specific areas where Beijing and Moscow are threatening the country’s sovereignty and security as they try to influence government decision-making at all levels.

“The threat is real, if often hidden,” the report said. “The perpetrators have become more brazen and their activities more entrenched.”

Committee members were granted a high security clearance to read and hear sensitive intelligence briefings. Some key parts of their report were redacted.

“The committee believes there is ample evidence that Canada is the target of significant and sustained foreign interference activities,” David McGuinty, a Liberal MP who chairs the committee, said, reading from the report, which only named two countries, China and Russia as perpetrators.

“These states target Canada for a variety of reasons, but all seek to exploit the openness of our society and penetrate our fundamental institutions to meet their objectives.”

The MPs called for a “whole of government approach” to fighting this meddling, saying if foreign interference is left unchecked, it will “slowly erode the foundations of our fundamental institutions including our democracy itself.”

The committee paid particular attention to the activities of China, saying it is conducted “clandestine and coercive measures” that target and threaten individuals around the globe, including those living in Canada.

“Foreign interference activities are targeted at three key areas: the electoral process at all stages, elected officials and their staff; and sub-national areas of government,” the report said.

There is also growing concern among Canadian security agencies about the relationships between overseas Chinese student associations on campuses and China’s embassies and consulates, the committee said, noting reports of “growing ideological pressure” from Chinese diplomats to toe the party line.

“[Their] behavior may also pose a threat to freedom of speech and assembly,” the report said.

The People’s Republic of China (PRC) and Russia manipulate mainstream media and “ethnic media” in Canada to push their messages.

There are approximately 650 publications and 120 radio and TV programs in Canada that are published or broadcast in languages other than English and French, some of these are “heavily influenced and manipulated, either unwittingly or wittingly" by foreign states, the report said.

“The PRC is seeking to harmonize international Chinese language media with its own by attempting to merge the editorial boards of those outlets with PRC media,” the report said. “This would result in the PRC controlling the message in Chinese-language media, thereby undermining the free and independent media in this country.”

On Russia, the committee said that some of Moscow’s intelligence officers “under diplomatic cover, have engaged in threat-related activities."

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Welcome to The Globe and Mail's comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

