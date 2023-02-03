A high-altitude balloon floats over Billings, Mont., on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023.Chris Jorgensen/The Associated Press

The Canadian government said it has summoned China’s ambassador over a high altitude surveillance balloon that drifted across Western Canada.

Charlotte MacLeod, spokesperson for the Department of Global Affairs, said Chinese envoy Cong Peiwu was called on the carpet to explain what happened.

The Canadian Department of National Defence, said in a statement that North American Aerospace Defence command is tracking the balloon, now reportedly over the United States. It suggested there may be more to announce on the matter.

“Canadians are safe and Canada is taking steps to ensure the security of its airspace, including the monitoring of a potential second incident,” National Defence said.

“NORAD, the Canadian Armed Forces, the Department of National Defence, and other partners have been assessing the situation and working in close co-ordination.”

National Defence said Canada’s intelligence agencies are “working with American partners and continue to take all necessary measures to safeguard Canada’s sensitive information from foreign intelligence threats.”

One of the places the balloon was spotted was Montana, which is home to one of the nation’s three nuclear missile silo fields at Malmstrom Air Force Base.

U.S. Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder, Pentagon press secretary, provided a brief statement, saying the government continues to track the balloon. He said it is “currently travelling at an altitude well above commercial air traffic and does not present a military or physical threat to people on the ground.”

He said similar balloon activity has been seen in the past several years. He added that the U.S. took steps to ensure it did not collect sensitive information.

A senior U.S. administration official, who was also not authorized to publicly discuss sensitive information, said President Joe Biden was briefed and asked the military to present options.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, advised against taking “kinetic action” because of risks to the safety of people on the ground. Mr. Biden accepted that recommendation.

In a statement Friday, China’s foreign ministry acknowledged the balloon was Chinese but said it was a “civilian airship used for research, mainly meteorological purposes.”

The balloon was blown off course, the statement said, adding “the Chinese side regrets the unintended entry of the airship into U.S. airspace.”

-With files from James Griffiths in Hong Kong, The Canadian Press and Associated Press

-More to come

