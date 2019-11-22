China warns Canada against efforts to impose sanctions on Hong Kong officials

China’s new ambassador to Canada is warning that any effort by Ottawa to copy U.S. legislation that paves the way for sanctions against Hong Kong officials will seriously hurt Canada-China relations.

“If anything happens like this we will certainly have very bad damage in our bilateral relationship and that is not in the interest of Canada,” envoy Cong Peiwu told reporters at his first major interview with Canadian media.

“We are firmly opposed to any foreign interference.”

Story continues below advertisement

This week the U.S. Congress passed legislation to back protesters in Hong Kong and threaten China with possible sanctions on human rights, which sources told Reuters that President Donald Trump is expected to sign into law in the coming days.

Mass protests for more democracy and autonomy have rocked Hong Kong for more than five months, with escalating violence and fears that China will ratchet up its response to end the unrest.

The “Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act,” which both the U.S. Senate and House passed this week, would enable the U.S. government to slap sanctions on Hong Kong officials responsible for human rights violations – including visa bans and asset freezes.

The American legislation also expressly says in its text that Washington should work with allies such as Canada “to promote democracy and human rights in Hong Kong."

Mr. Cong said however that the U.S. legislation will only encourage the protesters, who he referred to as “rioters,” to continue their fight.

“What they have done is going to embolden those violent criminals,” the ambassador said of the U.S. legislation.

The Chinese envoy said the Hong Kong protests “have nothing to do with human rights or democracy.”

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

There are an estimated 300,000 Canadian citizens in Hong Kong, according to the Canadian government. This far outnumbers U.S. citizens in the Asian city, where the U.S. State Department estimates 85,000 U.S. citizens live.

Canadian Friends of Hong Kong, a group that supports the demands of Hong Kongers for more democracy and civil liberties, is calling on Ottawa to sanction Hong Kong officials for violations of human rights.

Natalie Hui, a member of Canadian Friends of Hong Kong, said her group would support the introduction of legislation like that passed by the U.S. Congress.

But she said any such legislative process shouldn’t be used to delay the imposition of sanctions on Hong Kong officials.

Ms. Hui noted that Canada has already passed Magnitsky-style law, and could act now rather than wait for more legislation. Canada’s Magnitsky law allows Canada to impose asset freezes and travel bans on human-rights abusers around the world. This legislation has been mirrored in other Western countries and named in memory of the late Sergei Magnitsky, a Russian whistleblower beaten to death by Moscow prison staff in 2009 after accusing Russian officials of theft.

“Canada already has a [Magnitsky law] in place for use. All we need is the political will to apply it. We can then start to compile the list of individuals from Hong Kong and China to be sanctioned,“ Ms. Hui said.

Story continues below advertisement

“It is the first essential step for the Trudeau minority government to reset the tone for its renewed mandate in dealing with China, to send a clear message to all Canadians, especial Hong Kong and Chinese Canadians that the federal government won’t sell them out in return for profit.”

With files from Reuters