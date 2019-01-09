China’s envoy says ‘white supremacy’ played part in Canada’s arrest of Huawei executive

Chinese ambassador Lu Shaye is accusing Canadians of a double standard and decrying what he called “Western egotism and white supremacy” in the treatment of detained Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou.

China’s envoy to Canada penned an angry Jan. 9 column in The Hill Times, a twice-weekly Ottawa publication that focuses on parliamentary affairs, where he lashes out at Canada for demanding the release of two jailed Canadians while at the same time detaining Huawei’s Ms. Meng.

“It’s understandable that these Canadians are concerned about their own citizens. But have they shown any concern or sympathy for [Ms.] Meng after she was illegally detained and deprived of freedom?” Mr. Lu wrote.

Story continues below advertisement

China imprisoned former Canadian diplomat Michael Kovrig and entrepreneur Michael Spavor in what appears to be retaliation for Canada’s arrest of Ms. Meng for extradition to the United States on allegations of banking fraud relating to American sanctions on Iran.

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland has demanded the immediate release of the two Canadians and rejected China’s demand to return Ms. Meng home, saying Ottawa must respect the judicial process.

Mr. Lu says Canadians are asking for one standard for their citizens while applying another to Ms. Meng.

“It seems that, to some people, only Canadian citizens should be treated in a humanitarian manner and their freedom deemed valuable, while Chinese people do not deserve that,” Mr. Lu said. “The reason why some people are used to arrogantly adopting double standards is due to Western egotism and white supremacy.”

His comments – accusing Canada of practising “white supremacy” – represent an extraordinary statement from the envoy of a major country.

The Chinese ambassador called Ms. Meng’s detention “groundless” and insisted she had not violated any laws in Canada but was "put in handcuffs just as she was changing planes at the Vancouver International Airport” on Dec. 1.

Ms. Meng was granted $10-million bail but cannot leave the Vancouver area; the two Canadians being held in China, on the other hand, are imprisoned with access to them restricted to some extent. The two men have been accused of endangering China’s national security.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“In the case of detention of Canadian citizens in China who violated China’s law, those elites completely dismissed China’s law and presumptuously urged China to immediately release their citizens. It seems that, to those people, the laws of Canada or other Western countries are laws and must be observed, while China’s laws are not and shouldn’t be respected,” Mr. Lu said.

Charles Burton, a former Canadian diplomat in China and an associate professor at Brock University, said Mr. Lu’s comments twist the facts and further damage Canada-China relations.

“Mr. Lu’s assertion that that the government of Canada’s China policy is bedeviled by pervasive ‘white supremacy’ making for a ‘double standard’ demanding that ‘Canadian citizens shall be treated in a humanitarian manner and their freedom deemed valuable, while Chinese people do not deserve that’ gets it completely backward,” he said.

“Our multicultural, multiracial judicial authorities have offered a clear explication of the allegations of wrongdoing that formed the basis for Ms. Meng’s detention. Spavor and Kovrig are being held without charge in a ‘black jail’ under conditions that fall very far short of international humanitarian standards.”

Prof. Burton said the envoy’s statements are worrisome.

“The ambassador’s specious attempt at public diplomacy again simply magnifies Canadian concerns about whether any basis for trust and reconciliation for future Canada-China relations can be re-established with the current Chinese Communist regime that Ambassador Lu represents in Canada.”

Story continues below advertisement

The ambassador also lashed out Canada for marshalling international support to pressure Beijing to release the two Canadians. The United States, Britain, Germany, France, the European Union and Australia have all urged China to free the two men.

He suggested those backing Canada represent a minority view.

“Do a handful of Western countries really represent the whole international community?” he asked. “In such a context, the rule of law is nothing but a tool for their political ends and a fig leaf for their practising hegemony in the international arena.”

Mr. Lu also denounced the United States and Western security experts, including in Canada, for pushing its Five Eyes intelligence allies to to bar Chinese telecom giant Huawei from supplying equipment for next generation 5G mobile networks on grounds of national security.

The Five Eyes include the U.S, Canada, U.K., Australia and New Zealand, So far, the U.S., Australia and New Zealand have imposed bans as has Japan and South Korea, while Ottawa and the U.K. are reviewing a possible ban.

Mr. Lu said there is no evidence that Huawei has participated in espionage activities on behalf of Beijing, and pointed at the finger at U.S. National Security Agency which conducts espionage and cyber-attacks through its PRISM and Equation Group programs while Five Eyes has a similar surveillance program called Echelon.

Story continues below advertisement

“Some people in Canada, without any evidence, have been hyping the idea that Huawei is controlled by the Chinese government and poses security threats to Canada and other Western countries, and that Chinese law requires China’s enterprises to collaborate with the government in espionage activities” he said. “However, these same people have conveniently ignored the PRISM Program, Equation Group, and Echelon—global spying networks operated by some countries that have been engaging in large-scale and organized cyber stealing, and spying and surveillance activities on foreign governments, enterprises, and individuals.”