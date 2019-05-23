Chinese ambassador says up to Canada to unfreeze diplomatic relations

China’s ambassador to Canada says Beijing is “saddened” that diplomatic relations are at a “freezing point” and called on Ottawa to take steps to repair the damage sparked by the arrest of a senior Huawei executive.
In a speech on Canada-China relations sponsored by the BMO Financial Group and The Globe and Mail, Ambassador Lu Shaye also said the push by the U.S. and other allies to ban Huawei Technologies is an effort to constrain China’s advancement and a manifestation of Western arrogance.
The envoy did not specially mention the December detention in Vancouver of Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou, but he made clear that relations could not be improved until she is allowed to return home.
“It saddens us that the current China-Canada relations are at a freezing point and face huge difficulties,” Mr. Lu said. “The knots shall be untied by those who got them tied.”
Canada arrested Ms. Meng at the request of U.S. law enforcement officials who want her extradited on fraud charges related to American sanctions against Iran.
Beijing has demanded Ms. Meng’s immediate release and responded to Ottawa’s refusal to do so by arresting two Canadians – Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig – on allegations of national security violations and banned imports of Canadian canola and other farm products.
Mr. Lu said Ottawa must respect “China’s major concerns and stop the moves that undermine the interests of China.”
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said the detention of Ms. Meng, who is out on bail and living in her Vancouver mansion, must be left to the judicial system.
Mr. Lu, one of China’s most outspoken envoys to Ottawa, used most of his speech to denounce the West for arrogance and egotism. He claimed the “Chinese nation does not have the gene of aggression” and vehemently denied that Beijing mistreats Muslim Uyghurs in vast re-education camps.
He argued that Western concerns about China’s growing economic and military power are unfounded, including the building of islands in the disputed South China Sea for military purposes.
Mr. Lu strongly defended China’s establishment of enormous camps to house Muslim Uyghurs in Xinjiang province and its use of leading-edge surveillance technology such as facial recognition and biometrics.
He said the camps were education centres to combat extremism.
“China’s establishment of these centres is meant to help these people who have been ‘brainwashed’ by the extremist thoughts of violence and terrorism to get rid of those thoughts and learn work and living skills, which get instant results," he said.
There has not been any violence in the Xinjiang since the camps have been built, Mr. Lu said.
Human-rights organizations report torture, starvation and unexplained deaths in the camps, which U.S. officials estimate hold between 800,000 and three million Muslims.
The ambassador lectured the audience about China’s 5,000-year history and how badly it was treated by Western powers until the Communists won power in 1949.
In the last 30 years China has rapidly developed its economy and he said that is a threat to the West, which can’t fathom that the Asian country has become the world’s second largest economy and is soon to become the No. 1.
“Western countries psychological imbalance towards China’s economic and technological development comes down to the West-egotism. They always believe they are superior to any other nation,” he said. “The West cannot narrowly believe that they will take the lead forever while ignoring other nations’ rights to subsistence and development and even depriving them of it through improper means.”